Harvey, Drew tons fire SA to emphatic Cup win over Vics

Mackenzie Harvey and Daniel Drew scored magnificent One-Day Cup centuries to lead South Australia to an emphatic nine-wicket win over Victoria.

The victory at Karen Rolton Oval completed a wonderful week for South Australia after they earlier completed their first Sheffield Shield win over the Vics in nine years.

Harvey's unbeaten 134 off 110 balls, his first in the format, was complemented by skipper Alex Carey initially in an 80-run opening stand.

Drew (108no off 86) then joined Harvey and made an equally impressive ton to chase down Victoria's 7-286 in the 38th over to claim a vital bonus point.

Victoria skipper Peter Handscomb (104 off 121) had earlier rescued his side from a precarious position.

But the day belonged to Harvey, the nephew of former Australia allrounder Ian Harvey, who easily surpassed his previous highest domestic one-day score of 61 to register his first century in any format at the top level.

The 24-year-old player of the match gave the run chase a real kick along when he took 16 off Sam Elliott's first over. It was a masterclass by the stylish left-hander who grafted for his runs early before accelerating and dominating his former state.

Drew, 28, was just as impressive and lifted the tempo to ensure his team claimed the win inside 40 overs to get what could be a crucial extra competition point.

Earlier, rising Australian white-ball star Spencer Johnson (4-46 off 10) bowled a fast and furious spell that set up the win after Carey had won the toss.

Johnson removed big-hitting Josh Brown (10) when his former Brisbane Heat teammate was brilliantly caught by a diving Drew at mid-off.

His second wicket was a tribute to the left-armer's searing pace and attacking mindset. Johnson let rip with a straight short ball that had Campbell Kellaway rushing his pull shot and gloving through to Carey.

Handscomb came in with Victoria 3-42 and played an aggressive and busy innings mixed with patience. After lashing a suite of boundaries and two imperious sixes, Handscomb accumulated 15 singles in a row.

He was dropped on 83 when Liam Scott was unable to grab a caught and bowled chance. An effortless lofted cover drive to the boundary off leg-spinner Lloyd Pope summed up Handscomb's absolute control for much of the innings.

He found a willing ally in Jonathan Merlo (78 off 71) but the final tally was nowhere near enough.

