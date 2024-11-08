Kerr makes immediate impact in Sixers debut

Kiwi star scored an unbeaten 46 and took two wickets in her first WBBL|10 match after overcoming a quad injury

08:06 Play video Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers | WBBL|10

Amelia Kerr has made an immediate impact at the Sydney Sixers, combining with Ellyse Perry for the match-winning partnership against the Melbourne Stars.

The star New Zealand allrounder was player of the match in her Sixers debut on Friday at Junction Oval as they beat the home side by six runs under the DLS method.

Sydney made 1-104 from 15 overs in the rain-affected game after Melbourne scored 7-122 from 18 overs.

The Sixers' chase started badly, when Kim Garth's first delivery had Sarah Bryce caught by Meg Lanning at first slip in the second over for one.

WHAT A START FOR KIM GARTH!#WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/1gdNWJWpDe — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 8, 2024

That brought Kerr to the crease in her first game since tearing her right quad in the October 24 one-dayer against India.

Kerr made 46 not out from 41 balls, including five fours, and Perry's unbeaten 48 from 44 deliveries featured six boundaries as they took the game away from the Stars.

She also took two wickets, including Stars top-scorer Annabel Sutherland.

There were concerns that Kerr – the player of the tournament in last month's T20 World Cup – might be sidelined for much of the Weber WBBL|10 season.

But she recovered from her injury ahead of time.

Special scenes 🩷 Ellyse Perry presents Amelia Kerr with her @SixersBBL cap! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/ZH3ztp2pMq — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 8, 2024

Kerr has signed with the Sixers for three seasons after five WBBL campaigns at the Brisbane Heat.

Perry won the toss and the Stars made a bright start, before she removed Ines McKeon in the fourth over.

Melbourne stuttered from 1-32 to 3-50, before Sutherland gave some substance with her 42 from 36 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

Sophie Ecclestone has 3 😮#WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/CmSqV61fUN — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 8, 2024

Kerr dismissed Sutherland in the final over and also claimed the wicket of Tess Flintoff two balls later to finish with 2-36 from four overs.

English star Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the Sixers attack, claiming 3-19 from four overs with her left-arm spin.

The result means the two Melbourne teams both carry losses into their Saturday derby at Junction Oval, while Sydney improve to a 3-2 record.

Weber WBBL|10 standings