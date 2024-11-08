Beef off the menu: Botham saved from crocs by old foe

They were sworn enemies on the cricket pitch but now English legend Ian Botham has thanked his old Ashes rival Merv Hughes for saving him from the crocs

In their feuding Ashes heyday, Merv Hughes was the one who would bare his teeth at old foe Ian Botham as 'Beefy' clouted his bowling around. There was no love lost.

But 40 years on, things have changed dramatically, with the English cricketing great now left saluting his old Aussie adversary for rescuing him from the teeth of lurking crocodiles deep in Northern Territory.

This unlikely rescue act happened last week while 68-year-old Botham, now an ennobled figure in the British establishment and a firm friend of Hughes following the end of their playing days, was on a four-day trip with his old mate among a bunch of friends fishing for barramundi.

'Beefy' reportedly got his flip-flops caught up in some roping while transferring to another boat and ended up slipping head-first into the Moyle River, 200km southwest of Darwin, requiring former fast bowler Hughes and some other fellow fishermen to quickly bail him out of the water.

The English knight ended up with severe bruising to his torso from where he hit the side of the boat when being hauled up and was evidently grateful to his 62-year-old buddy for ensuring he was spared from the crocodile and bull sharks known to inhabit the river.

"My catch of the day was the barra while I was nearly catch of the day for all the crocs and bull sharks...thanks boys for getting me out," Botham posted on Instagram on Friday.

The great allrounder also told the Herald Sun: "At the end of the day, Crocodile Beefy survived.

"I was out of the water quicker than I went in it. Quite a few sets of eyes were having a peep at me. Luckily, I had no time to think about what was in the water.

"The guys were brilliant, it was just one of those accidents. It was all very quick and I'm OK now."

Botham is in Australia to commentate on the upcoming first Test between Australia and India for radio, also alongside his moustachioed saviour Hughes.