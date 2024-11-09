Strikers on the brink after Penna's blazing knock goes in vain

Brisbane Heat have piled more misery on the Adelaide Strikers, claiming a narrow win as the WBBL returned to the Gabba

10:14 Play video Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers | WBBL|10

Adelaide Strikers’ hopes of winning a third consecutive Weber WBBL title are in serious peril after an eight-run loss to Brisbane Heat at the Gabba.

The Strikers sit on the bottom of the table with just one win from five matches, and will need to quickly find form in a shorter 10-game season to make the top four.

Meanwhile the Heat have claimed to third on the table after snapping a three-game losing streak.

India import Jemimah Rodrigues posted an impressive half-century, anchoring the Heat's innings of 6-175 with 61 from 40 balls, belting seven fours and a six in her player-of-the-match performance.

01:37 Play video Jemi Rodrigues stars at the Gabba with classy fifty

Opener Grace Harris (33 from 22) and captain Jess Jonassen (32 from 21) also provided handy knocks.

In reply, Adelaide were reduced to 3-16 in the fourth over before Bridget Patterson (61 not out from 47) and Madeline Penna (59 not out from 30) threatened to pull off a remarkable fightback.

The unbeaten pair put on a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket - from just 62 balls - but weren't quite able to drag their side over the line.

The Strikers were ultimately limited to 4-167 and remain last on the table with a 1-4 record, while Brisbane (3-3) are right in the finals mix.