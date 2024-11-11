Strikers on the brink as all-round Matthews powers 'Gades

09:54 Play video Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL|10

The Melbourne Renegades have moved up to second in Weber WBBL|10 following an outstanding all-round display from their West Indian imports against the Adelaide Strikers.

Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin both performed with bat and ball as the 'Gades chased down 186 for the loss of one wicket, the highest successful chase in the competition's decade-long history.

And thanks to a late flurry of boundaries, they did it with a whopping 17 balls to spare.

Matthews hit the ball everywhere with an unbeaten 85 off 54 balls (12 fours, two sixes) while Dottin put the finishing touches on the chase with 46 from only 18 deliveries (seven fours, one six).

The Strikers bowlers couldn't find any answers, with the exception being Darcie Brown, who took the wicket of Alice Capsey (4) after Courtney Webb (37) was forced to retire hurt.

The reigning champion Strikers sit bottom of the WBBL standings with one win from six starts.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (40 off 25) and Tahlia McGrath (49 off 24) had threatened to lift the home side to well over 200, but Dottin (1-27) and Matthews (2-28) bowled the crucial Power Surge overs and produced three wickets as the Strikers stumbled.

