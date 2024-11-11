InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Strikers on the brink as all-round Matthews powers 'Gades

cricket.com.au
Match Report
cricket.com.au

West Indies superstar takes two wickets and smashes 85no in thumping Renegades win

Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL|10

The Melbourne Renegades have moved up to second in Weber WBBL|10 following an outstanding all-round display from their West Indian imports against the Adelaide Strikers. 

Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin both performed with bat and ball as the 'Gades chased down 186 for the loss of one wicket, the highest successful chase in the competition's decade-long history.

And thanks to a late flurry of boundaries, they did it with a whopping 17 balls to spare. 

Matthews hit the ball everywhere with an unbeaten 85 off 54 balls (12 fours, two sixes) while Dottin put the finishing touches on the chase with 46 from only 18 deliveries (seven fours, one six).

Matthews proves the match-winner with typically dominant knock

The Strikers bowlers couldn't find any answers, with the exception being Darcie Brown, who took the wicket of Alice Capsey (4) after Courtney Webb (37) was forced to retire hurt. 

The reigning champion Strikers sit bottom of the WBBL standings with one win from six starts. 

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (40 off 25) and Tahlia McGrath (49 off 24) had threatened to lift the home side to well over 200, but Dottin (1-27) and Matthews (2-28) bowled the crucial Power Surge overs and produced three wickets as the Strikers stumbled. 

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 5 4 1 0 0 1.062 0 8
2 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 7 4 3 0 0 0.171 0 8
3 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 6 3 3 0 0 0.432 0 6
4 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 6 3 3 0 0 -0.001 0 6
5 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 6 3 3 0 0 -0.389 0 6
6 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 5 3 2 0 0 -0.502 0 6
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 5 2 3 0 0 0.191 0 4
8 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 6 1 5 0 0 -0.892 0 2

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News