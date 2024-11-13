All the Sheffield Shield squads for round four

Find all the Shield team news ahead of what shapes as another intriguing round

South Australia v NSW, Karen Rolton Oval, 14-17 November

SA squad: Ben Manenti (c), Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton

With Test squad members Alex Carey, Travis Head and Nathan McSweeney all preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ben Manenti will lead his adopted state for the first time.

The allrounder is in brilliant touch, proving instrumental in SA's win over Victoria last week.

Nathan McAndrew and Brendan Doggett return from Australia A duty, where both put in impressive shifts in their respective matches against India A. Harry Neilsen will also return to the XI due to Carey's absence.

NSW squad: Jack Edwards (c), Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw.

Sam Konstas will return to the Sheffield Shield after his late tilt at a Test spot failed, but the Blues have suffered a setback with captain Moises Henriques ruled out.

Henriques will hand the reins over to Jack Edwards in Adelaide due to a groin injury, leaving Edwards (NSW's current 50-over skipper) to become the state's 119th first-class captain.

Josh Philippe's late call-up to Australia's T20 squad has meant Matthew Gilkes, initially left out of the squad, has retained his spot, while uncapped keeper-bat Lachlan Shaw is also in the squad.

Blake Nikitaras makes way for Konstas while Josh Hazlewood also drops out due to Test duties. Konstas returns after playing for Australia A against India A, making scores of 0, 16, 3 and 73no.

Victoria v Western Australia, Junction Oval, 15-18 November

Victoria squad: TBA

Western Australia squad: TBA

Queensland v Tasmania, Allan Border Field, 15-18 November

Queensland squad: TBA

Tasmania squad: TBA