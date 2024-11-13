Shield spin off to take centre stage at Junction Oval

Two of Australia's best off-spinners go head-to-head in round four of the Sheffield Shield

Corey Rocchiccioli and Todd Murphy might be full of praise for each other's efforts over the past few years, but, come Friday morning at Junction Oval, they'll be trying to outdo each other.

If the recent 'A' series was billed as a bat-off for the vacant Test opening spot, then this week's round four Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia could be its spin-off.

Off-spinners Rocchiccioli and Murphy are both vying to partner veteran Nathan Lyon during next year's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in what looms as a crucial series for Australia's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Australia are certain to name at least three specialist spinners in their squad but it's unlikely they'll all bowl right-arm off-spin. A bowler who turns the ball the other way, such as Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson or Tanveer Sangha, are likely battling it out for a third spot.

Both Rocchiccioli and Murphy impressed during Australia A's 2-0 series victory over India A.

In the first game in Mackay, Murphy took four wickets with captain Nathan McSweeney raving about the 23-year-old's second-innings spell to 'break the game open' by removing top-scorers Sai Sudharsan (103) and Devdutt Padikkal (88) in consecutive overs.

Rocchiccioli, who spent time working with Australia men's assistant coach Daniel Vettori in Melbourne during the first A match, then replaced the Victorian for the second at the MCG, where he was equally impressive in the second innings with four wickets to help set up the hosts' six-wicket win.

"'Rocc's (Rocchiccioli) been outstanding with what he's done the last couple of years, so he deserves that (Australia A) opportunity," Murphy, who took four wickets in Wednesday's one-dayer, said ahead of Friday's Shield game.

"We both did quite well in the A game, and I think we'd both be quite pleased with how it turned out for us.

"In Australian cricket you're always going to have competition and that's healthy.

"I don't know it's a face off, but I suppose from a competitive point of view, both of us are going to try and outdo the other one.

"Anytime you play against another spinner, you want to try and do better than they can. But he's been outstanding with what he does so no doubt he'll come out and play really well."

Since his debut in September 2021, no spinner has taken more wickets in the Sheffield Shield than Rocchiccioli's 83, but Murphy's average (29.65) and strike rate (61.7) from his 15 matches in the same period are comparable to the Western Australian's (average 30.70, strike rate 60.7).

Like the Test-capped Murphy, Rocchiccioli played down the see 'A' series and ensuing three Shield rounds before the KFC BBL being a bowl-off, quipping he hopes selectors "just take every 'offie' available" to Sri Lanka.

"It's probably more the opposite – it's really exciting that Australian cricket has so many up and coming off-spinners," Rocchiccioli said.

"You've got me, 'Murph', 'Kuhnney' (Matthew Kuhnemann) took five wickets last game, Ash (Agar) is back playing Shield cricket.

"We've got so many spin bowlers playing together, playing against each other and we're all lifting our own competition.

"When Murph and I play against each other we want to outdo each other, and the same in the WACA (Ground) nets, Ash and I are doing the exact same thing."

Rocchiccioli is relishing an extended trip to the east coast where WA play their next three Shield games against Victoria (beginning Friday), South Australia at Adelaide Oval (from November 23) and NSW at the SCG (early December) where conditions will allow extended periods of bowling with a square seam.

Square seam bowling is used to impart more side spin on the ball and is a commonly used delivery for finger spinners in turning conditions such as Sri Lanka.

Rocchiccioli bowls during the second innings of the second A match at the MCG // Getty

At 190cm tall, his greatest weapons at the WACA Ground have been overspin and bounce, helping him become the first WA spinner in 43 years to take more than 40 wickets in a Shield season, with 35 of his 46 victims coming at the Perth venue.

"Square seam bowling, I actually think I have it in my armoury already, it's just that I don't bowl it that often," said the 27-year-old, who has attended two fortnight-long training camps at the MRF Academy in Chennai over the past two years.

"It's something I'm always going to have to develop. I do bowl it a lot on day one at the WACA - it's just more the highlights will show the big bounce (from over-spinning deliveries) that's going to people's chests.

"I don't use it as often as what Murph does when he's bowling (at the MCG) and at Junction Oval.

"I've got the (Australia A) game, I've got the Junction game (against Victoria) and the SCG in a couple of games' time, so I've got the opportunity to develop my square seam and actually bring it out a little bit more."

And he'll get plenty of practice if the last four-day game at Junction Oval is anything to go by, where Murphy and Kuhnemann bowled almost 100 overs between them as Victoria and Tasmania played out a high-scoring draw in their 2024-25 season opener.

