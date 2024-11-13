Richardson 'alive again' as first-class return nears

WA speedster targets pink-ball comeback after careful build up to start the domestic season

After getting through his biggest workload in almost a year unscathed, Jhye Richardson says he feels "alive again" as he eyes a first-class return in Western Australia's round five pink-ball fixture against South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Richardson's bowling loads have been carefully managed through the start the domestic season as Cricket Australia and WA Cricket work to keep their star paceman on the park following a string of shoulder, hamstring and side injuries.

The 28-year-old has played four of WA's five one-day games for returns of 5-63, 3-36, 0-25 and 1-19 in Wednesday's loss to Victoria at the MCG.

But he is yet to feature in the Sheffield Shield this summer, instead returning to four-day cricket in the Toyota Second XI competition where his total number of overs have been carefully monitored.

But the right-armer says he's approaching the end of such restrictions after sending down 25 overs across two innings in last week's Second XI win over NSW where he collected 4-13 from 11 overs in the first innings.

It was the most overs Richardson had bowled in a match since his last first-class appearance 12 months ago, and he's now pushing hard for a Shield return prior to the KFC BBL break in December.

Richardson has fond memories of Adelaide Oval – his most recent first-class match there was also a pink-ball encounter where he claimed five second innings wicket to bowl Australia to victory in the second Test of the 2021-22 Ashes series.

"It's pink ball in Adelaide and I like playing pink-ball games," said Richardson following the one-dayer against Victoria.

"I've been pushing hard to get into that one (against SA beginning November 23)."

Richardson won't play in WA's round four clash against Victoria beginning Friday at Junction Oval and is still waiting for confirmation on what his workload restrictions would be should he play in the game against South Australia later this month.

Despite the "slow and purposeful" build up he described as "frustrating" at times, Richardson hasn't stopped bowling since making his return from a side strain during this year's Indian Premier League in April.

That includes representing a WA side in the Top End T20 tournament in Darwin in August, while last week's Second XI match was the biggest step towards what he hopes is a period of on-field resilience.

"I felt like I was alive again. The bones and the muscles were a little bit sore but that's a good thing, it means you've done something purposeful," Richardson said of the Second XI game.

"I haven't had that feeling for a long time.

"I was able to get into a bit of a rhythm and feel what it's like to bowl a long spell again.

"At the start of this whole process, I was told it was going to be slow and very purposeful.

"We're at the back end of it now and getting into some red ball.

"Hopefully, it's all worth it."

But as much as a return to Adelaide Oval is sure to spark strong recollections of his Baggy Green, Richardson is keeping a disciplined approach when it comes to an international comeback.

01:39 Play video Richardson marks Test return with five wickets

"It's not something I can afford to think about too much," he said.

"If I put too much pressure on myself then it's not good for anyone.

"The main thing for me is playing these games, performing and getting through."

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25