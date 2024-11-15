Voll outshines Mooney class in WBBL thriller

Beth Mooney starred but Georgia Voll hit back in sensational style to rise to glory

Georgia Voll has produced a blistering knock to give Sydney Thunder a thrilling seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers that lifts them back to the top of the WBBL table.

The Thunder dropped five catches at the MCG on Friday and Beth Mooney cashed in, hammering 97 from 64 balls as the Scorchers posted 5-170.

But Voll wouldn't be outdone by the competition's all-time leading run-scorer, responding with an unbeaten 97 from 56 deliveries to steer the Thunder to 3-173 with one over remaining.

It was the first time in three attempts this season the Thunder (5-2) have mounted a successful run-chase.

Voll hit 13 fours and a six in her career-best innings, surpassing the 92 she made against Adelaide Strikers earlier this month.

"It sits pretty high," Voll said of her player-of-the-match performance.

"To be chasing sort of a biggish total and to have the backing from the coaches to just go out there and play my way and for it to come off like this is pretty special."

Voll's 64-run partnership with Heather Knight (28 off 24) was crucial for the Thunder.

The 21-year-old revealed she took inspiration from Hobart Hurricanes opener Lizelle Lee's record-breaking feats with the bat this month.

"I actually watched Lizelle Lee bat the other day and noticed that I've been trying to go a little bit hard too early," Voll said.

"I sort of just took my time a little bit more and took the strike off Atha (Chamari Athapaththu) at the start there as well.

"It was just sort of lucky to come off."

Mooney had looked like she would be the match-winner with the bat when she made the most of the Thunder's dropped catches.

The Scorchers star was put down three times before reaching 20 and again soon after ticking off another half-century.

Sophie Devine (44 off 33) was also given an early life by the Thunder and the experienced pair put on a 112-run partnership for the Scorchers' third wicket.

Devine fell to Taneale Peschel (3-28, four overs) and Mooney was out lbw to Shabnim Ismail (2-21, four overs) in the final over, falling narrowly short of what would have been her fourth WBBL century.

Amy Edgar (1-28, four overs) removed Knight and the Scorchers looked headed for victory when the Thunder's required run rate climbed above 10.

But Voll took charge with support from Anika Learoyd (nine off nine) to guide the Thunder home.

