Tail wags handily as Vics move into box seat over WA

Tom Rogers makes 76 before hosts' bottom half takes contest away from the defending Shield champs

Some excellent lower-order resistance has helped Victoria claim a 206-run first-innings lead in their Sheffield Shield clash with three-time reigning champions Western Australia.

After being skittled for 167, WA appeared to be containing Victoria at the Junction Oval when the hosts were 6-207 on Saturday.

But No.9 Xavier Crone hit an unbeaten 62 from 65 balls, smashing three sixes to help Victoria reach 373.

Fellow bowlers Fergus O'Neill (44) and Sam Elliott (26) also chipped in to make WA's bowlers toil in hot conditions for most of the day.

How about that fam?



Fighting knocks by Tom Rogers (76), Fergus O'Neill (44) and Xavier Crone (62*) takes our lead out to 206. Time for a bowl 😉 #vicsdoitbetter pic.twitter.com/nM8oq3B4t0 — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) November 16, 2024

Opening bowlers Joel Paris (3-44) and Cameron Gannon (3-59), as well as off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli (3-115) took all but one of WA's wickets.

WA had to bat for the last hour before stumps on Saturday, reaching 1-34 with Sam Fanning and Jayden Goodwin at the crease.

Opener Cameron Bancroft, who has endured an unfortunate form slump after dominating the Shield for the past two seasons, struggled again.

After recently being overlooked for a call-up to the Test team for the first time since the 2019 Ashes, Bancroft was bowled by O'Neill for 11.

In the first innings on Friday, the WA opener could only manage 12, also losing his wicket to O'Neill.

Victoria have set themselves up nicely to become the first team to beat WA in the Shield this season.

WA are aiming to claim a fourth-straight title, and were undefeated after three matches when they headed to Melbourne, though they were dealt a blow on day two when Australia rep Ashton Agar sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder while in the field. The allrounder's involvement in the remainder of the match will be decided once he has been assessed by WACA medical staff.

