Thunder struck: Rain, lightning ruin Sydney Smash

Scott Bailey (AAP)
Scott Bailey (AAP)

Sydney Sixers are on the brink of missing the WBBL finals yet again after rain dashed their hopes of toppling the ladder-leading Thunder at Drummoyne Oval

Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers | WBBL|10

Sydney Thunder have kept their hold on top spot on the Weber WBBL|10 table after being saved by the rain and storms against cross-city rivals the Sixers.

Only Georgia Voll exceeded 20 as the Thunder were all out for 121, with Amelia Kerr spinning through the ladder leaders with 3-16 from her four overs.

The Sixers were then 1-9 after two overs when the rain hit, needing to be 1-27 after five overs to take victory.

That leaves the Sixers needing something of a miracle to reach the finals, with Alyssa Healy to also miss the last two games with a knee injury.

They play both of those final two games on the road, against the in-form Hurricanes in Hobart on Thursday before travelling to Brisbane to meet the Heat. 

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 8 5 2 0 1 0.291 0 11
2 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 8 5 3 0 0 0.208 0 10
3 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 8 5 3 0 0 0.2 0 10
4 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 8 4 4 0 0 0.257 0 8
5 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 7 4 3 0 0 0.099 0 8
6 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 8 3 4 0 1 -0.425 0 7
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.094 0 4
8 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 8 2 6 0 0 -0.594 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

