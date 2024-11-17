Thunder struck: Rain, lightning ruin Sydney Smash

Sydney Sixers are on the brink of missing the WBBL finals yet again after rain dashed their hopes of toppling the ladder-leading Thunder at Drummoyne Oval

Sydney Thunder have kept their hold on top spot on the Weber WBBL|10 table after being saved by the rain and storms against cross-city rivals the Sixers.

Only Georgia Voll exceeded 20 as the Thunder were all out for 121, with Amelia Kerr spinning through the ladder leaders with 3-16 from her four overs.

The Sixers were then 1-9 after two overs when the rain hit, needing to be 1-27 after five overs to take victory.

That leaves the Sixers needing something of a miracle to reach the finals, with Alyssa Healy to also miss the last two games with a knee injury.

They play both of those final two games on the road, against the in-form Hurricanes in Hobart on Thursday before travelling to Brisbane to meet the Heat.

