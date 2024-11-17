Sydney Sixers are on the brink of missing the WBBL finals yet again after rain dashed their hopes of toppling the ladder-leading Thunder at Drummoyne Oval
Thunder struck: Rain, lightning ruin Sydney Smash
Sydney Thunder have kept their hold on top spot on the Weber WBBL|10 table after being saved by the rain and storms against cross-city rivals the Sixers.
Only Georgia Voll exceeded 20 as the Thunder were all out for 121, with Amelia Kerr spinning through the ladder leaders with 3-16 from her four overs.
The Sixers were then 1-9 after two overs when the rain hit, needing to be 1-27 after five overs to take victory.
That leaves the Sixers needing something of a miracle to reach the finals, with Alyssa Healy to also miss the last two games with a knee injury.
They play both of those final two games on the road, against the in-form Hurricanes in Hobart on Thursday before travelling to Brisbane to meet the Heat.
Weber WBBL|10 standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 Sydney Thunder Women THU
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0.291
|0
|11
|2 Melbourne Renegades Women REN
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0.208
|0
|10
|3 Brisbane Heat Women HEA
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|10
|4 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0.257
|0
|8
|5 Perth Scorchers Women SCO
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0.099
|0
|8
|6 Sydney Sixers Women SIX
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|-0.425
|0
|7
|7 Melbourne Stars Women STA
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|-0.094
|0
|4
|8 Adelaide Strikers Women STR
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|-0.594
|0
|4
