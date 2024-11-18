Tigers dominate but Bulls fightback to force draw

Tasmania set up the game superbly but couldn't get the job done against Queensland

Queensland held on for a draw on the final day of their Sheffield Shield match against a Tasmania side that dominated from the outset.

The hosts were in dire straits on Monday's final day at Allan Border Field until Ben McDermott (59no) and wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson (44no) combined for an unbroken 99-run stand for the sixth wicket.

The match was called a draw with an hour to play with the Bulls 5-225 in their second innings, a lead of 55.

Queensland have not won any of their past six games in Brisbane, a run comprising four losses and two draws.

Tasmania posted 461 in the first innings but the weather conspired to cruel their hopes of a first win of the season after most of day two was lost to rain.

The Bulls resumed at 7-274 and immediately lost day-three centurion Matthew Renshaw (121) who added just one to his overnight tally.

Pace bowlers Riley Meredith and Lawrence Neil-Smith, both with three wickets in the innings, cleaned up the tail and the hosts were quickly bundled out 20 runs short of avoiding the follow on for 291.

Tigers skipper Jordan Silk had no hesitation sending Queensland back in for a second dig.

Tasmania seamer Mitchell Owen picked up Renshaw (20) and Bryce Street (33) before lunch to brilliant diving catches by first slip Beau Webster and wicketkeeper Jake Doran.

Meredith was the destroyer in the hour after the interval and took three wickets to have the Bulls teetering at 5-126, still 44 runs shy of making the visitors bat again.

McDermott and Pearson knuckled down to ensure there was no embarrassing loss.

Tigers opener Jake Weatherald was named man of the match for his superb 186.

Bulls captain Mitchell Swepson conceded Tasmania had dominated the game.

"We play Shield cricket to win and unfortunately we haven't been able to get into positions to win," he told AAP.

"Tassie were driving the game from the first day when we weren't quite on with the ball.

"We were lucky to get away with a draw here."

A day/night clash with top of the table Victoria starts on Sunday at the Gabba. The Bulls must win to get their season moving in the right direction.

"Where we are on the table, we need a few wins and we have great belief in this group," Swepson said.

"The Gabba has been a fortress for us and is somewhere we think we can play an aggressive brand of cricket.

"The pink ball adds a different element and you'd like to think there would be a result at the Gabba where the wicket is pretty spicy for Shield games."

Tasmania will play NSW away on Sunday as they also look for an elusive first victory of the summer.

