Renegades secure Sutherland as captain

Melbourne Renegades have locked in an experienced leader as their new captain

Victoria Sheffield Shield and One-Day captain Will Sutherland will add Melbourne Renegades captaincy to his resume following the confirmation of his appointment on Tuesday.

Following Nic Maddinson’s departure to NSW and the Sydney Thunder, Sutherland will take the reigns as captain in his eighth season with the KFC BBL club.

The allrounder was appointed vice-captain of the Renegades last season but will step up his cricketing responsibilities again this campaign under new head coach Cameron White.

Sutherland filled in as captain for the Renegades in their last five games of BBL|13 last campaign. He has also led the Renegades Academy in the NT Cricket Top End series in the last two tournaments where he has also enhanced his credentials as a T20 skipper.

The 25-year-old, who has played more than 50 T20 matches and two ODIs for Australia, said he was looking forward to the season.

"I'm really excited, we've got a really good squad in and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together as a group," Sutherland said.

"I got a bit of a taste of captaincy last season. I'm developing and learning a lot all the time, playing alongside a lot of experienced guys at state and Big Bash level helps.

"I'll be great having Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa out there for me to lean on."

Sutherland signed for a further four years last season to remain at the Renegades until the end of BBL|17.

The Renegades will be striving to return to finals in BBL|14 after missing out last season with a seventh-placed finish.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, complemented Sutherland’s leadership and said he was excited to see his future at the club.

“Will has been an integral part of our team, he's a much-loved figure at our club and highly respected within our organisation,” Rosengarten said.

"This opportunity is a reflection of his hard work and the respect he commands both on and off the field, and we're excited to see him drive this group forward."

Sutherland becomes the fourth men's player to captain the club in its BBL history.

The Renegades open the BBL|14 season in Sydney against the Sydney Sixers on December 16 before hosting the Hobart Hurricanes in Geelong three days later.

