Player Movement Window: Where your club stands

WBBL clubs have entered the 10-day Player Movement Window, where they can trade players or target uncontracted talent from other teams

The Weber WBBL's first 'Player Movement Window' has kicked off one day after the WBBL|10 champions were crowned.

The 10-day period, which aims to streamline the player movement process between clubs, and help clubs and players make earlier contracting decisions, will run until 5pm AEDT on Wednesday, December 11.

During that time, clubs can trade a player with another club – noting this process does not necessarily need to be reciprocal, as seen this year when the Stars traded Nicole Faltum to the Renegades and received nothing in return.

Teams can also sign players from other clubs who are not contracted beyond WBBL|10, and can trade overseas player draft positions, either alongside player trades, or on their own.

WBBL|11 contracting dates

Contracting embargo: Begins first ball of match 40, Heat v Sixers, November 24 Player Movement Period: Begins 9am AEDT December 2 and runs until 5pm AEDT December 11 Open contracting: Contracting embargo to lift early 2025

While the draft order itself will not be known until the lottery takes place, usually around the middle of next year, teams already know who finished in the bottom four (picks 1-4) and top four (picks 5-8) in WBBL|10 and can trade based on that.

Clubs will not be able to re-sign or extend contracts of their own players during that period.

Teams will also be bound by maximum list sizes. For the WBBL, a club may have up to eight players on their list prior to the Player Movement Window, and 10 at its completion.

A club's pre-signed overseas player will count towards these limits, should they be contracted to the club on a multi-year deal. Overall final squad sizes remain unchanged at 15.

The WBBL contracting embargo started following the final regular season game, in a change from previous seasons, when it began when the first ball of the final was bowled.

Here is where each team's list stands - publicly, at least, given some teams may have re-signed players ahead of the embargo but are yet to make an announcement - heading into the first WBBL Player Movement Window.

Adelaide Strikers

WBBL|10 result: Seventh (3 wins, 6 losses, 1 no result) Coach: Luke Williams Spots filled on contract list: 6 Contracted for WBBL|11: Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington Off contract: Jemma Barsby, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson WBBL|10 overseas players: Smriti Mandhana (India), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Orla Prendergast (Ireland)

The Strikers' dreams of winning three consecutive titles were dashed with the defending champions well off the pace for much of the season. Most of their biggest stars remain under contract for WBBL|11, although Katie Mack and Bridget Patterson could catch the eye of rival clubs, while young quicks Maggie Clark and Eleanor Larosa could also be tempted by opportunities elsewhere after they couldn't break into the Strikers XI this season. None of their overseas players are on multi-year deals.

Brisbane Heat

WBBL|10 result: Runner up (second) Coach: Mark Sorell Spots filled on contract list: 8 Contracted for WBBL|11: Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne Off contract: Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Mikayla Wrigley Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Shikha Pandey (India), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England - replacement player)

The Heat had filled their eight spots heading into the Player Movement Period, with two notable names remaining off contract: captain Jess Jonassen and big-hitter Laura Harris. Both are 10-year Heat players closely tied to the club and appear unlikely to go anywhere, but other clubs will be interested after the pair helped produce another successful campaign, where the Heat made it all the way to a final.

Hobart Hurricanes

WBBL|10 result: Eliminated from The Knockout (fourth) Coach: Jude Coleman Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|11: Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani Off contract: Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England), Suzie Bates (New Zealand - replacement player), Kathryn Bryce (Scotland - associate rookie)

The Hurricanes have confirmed seven of their spots for WBBL|11 and in promising news for the club, Lizelle Lee became an Australian permanent resident during the season and will likely be able to play as a local next season, opening the door for an additional overseas player at the draft.

Melbourne Renegades

WBBL|10 result: Champions (first) Coach: Simon Helmot Spots filled on contract list: 5 Contracted for WBBL|11: Emma de Broughe, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg Off contract: Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb WBBL|10 overseas players: Alice Capsey (England), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Linsey Smith (England - replacement player), Tara Norris (USA - associate rookie)

The Renegades reached their first ever WBBL final and proceeded to win the championship in a captivating decider at the MCG but a number of their star players remain off contract. Aussie players Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck are all off contract at the end of WBBL|10, alongside opener Courtney Webb and wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum.

Melbourne Stars

WBBL|10 result: Eighth (2 wins, 7 losses, 1 NR) Coach: TBC Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|11: Sophie Day, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland Off contract: Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Sasha Moloney Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Yastika Bhatia (India), Deepti Sharma (India)

The Stars have got a few key pieces of the puzzle locked away for next season, but will be eager to come to terms with star Aussie quick Kim Garth, while talented up-and-coming allrounder Tess Flintoff is another off contract who has already been linked to a move elsewhere. The Stars parted ways with coach Jon Batty after finishing on the bottom of the table.

Perth Scorchers

WBBL|10 result: Fifth (4 wins, 5 losses, 1 tie) Coach: Becky Grundy Spots filled on contract list: 6 Contracted for WBBL|11: Chloe Ainsworth, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Beth Mooney Off contract: Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ebony Hoskin, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Amy Jones (England), Brooke Halliday (New Zealand - replacement player), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia - associate rookie)

Coach Becky Grundy said the club would require a review into their list after a series of dramatic batting collapses cost them a shot at finals. Their three biggest international stars plus the exciting Chloe Ainsworth are locked in for next season, but they may need to consider who fits in around them.

Sydney Sixers

WBBL|10 result: Sixth (3 wins, 5 losses, 1 tie, 1 NR) Coach: Charlotte Edwards Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|11: Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Courtney Sippel Off contract: Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Hollie Armitage (England), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Sarah Bryce (Scotland - associate rookie)

Alyssa Healy's injuries made life tough for the Sixers, while Erin Burns also missed the entire season, and both absences hurt the club. However, they will still be scratching their heads and wondering how one of the strongest lists in the league missed finals for the fifth time in six seasons. In good news, exciting teenager Caoimhe Bray is locked away long term, Melie Kerr is on a multi-year deal, and they have retention rights to Sophie Ecclestone.

Perry is off contract and would no doubt attract interest - but is there any chance she would ever leave the Sixers?

Sydney Thunder

WBBL|10 result: Third (Knocked out of The Challenger) Coach: Lisa Keightley Spots filled on contract list: 8 Contracted for WBBL|11: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Off contract: Ella Briscoe, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Claire Moore Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Georgia Adams (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Heather Knight (England)

The Thunder are already in a good spot, with their talented local core locked away and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu on a multi-year contract. Their biggest call may come at the draft, if they are left with a choice between retaining Heather Knight or Shabnim Ismail.