King calls for WACA fortress to keep Scorchers' season alive

After a World Cup spent running drinks, Alana King is relishing WBBL|10, leading the way for the Scorchers at the top of the wickets table

Alana King says Perth Scorchers will turn 'The Furnace' into their WACA fortress as they look to secure a spot in the WBBL|10 finals when they meet Hobart Hurricanes in what is essentially an elimination final on Saturday night.

The Scorchers are fourth on the table on nine points following their tied Super Over game against the Sixers on Thursday.

They will meet the fifth-ranked Scorchers, who are on eight points, and a win would cement Perth’s place in the Weber WBBL|10 finals.

When they met the Hurricanes at the SCG earlier in the season, Lizelle Lee hammered an unbeaten 150, the highest score in WBBL history, and the Scorchers crumbled to a 72-run defeat.

But the Scorchers have restricted rival teams to 109, 114 and 8-106 to stay unbeaten from three games at the WACA Ground this season, and King said their bowlers were full of confidence – and would have a point to prove to Lee and the Hurricanes.

"We've spoken about in the past, and it's something that we've really tried to nail over the last few years, but to be honest haven't," King told cricket.com.au of Perth’s goal of turning the WACA Ground into a fortress.

"But I think this year has been really great, we've defended some low totals at the WACA and that’s because we're getting to know the WACA a lot more, and more local players playing for the Scorchers is helping that, because we train there, we play WNCL there, so it's nothing foreign.

"It's been awesome that we've won three home games out of three that we've played there, and we're trying to make it a place where, when people come, they know we're going to be a force to reckon with.

"That's exactly what we've tried to do for a few seasons so it’s really nice to see it all pay off now."

King has been a significant part of the Scorchers’ success with the ball this season alongside teenage new-ball weapon Chloe Ainsworth.

After sitting on the sidelines throughout Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign in October, King has relished a return to action in WBBL|10.

She currently sits on top of the wickets table with 20 at 11.65 from nine matches, with an economy rate of 6.85.

"The balls coming out really well, I’m always happy to contribute where I can for this group," King said.

"I'm just having a lot of fun being out there bowling.

"There are some games that I would have loved to contribute a lot more, but that's just T20 cricket and sometimes batters are going to get a hold of you, and I'm all up for that challenge.

"And anyone who knows me, I love to get stuck into the contest."

If the Scorchers to qualify for the finals, they will not get the opportunity to host at the WACA with the Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat already locked into the top three positions.

However, she said the Scorchers were nonetheless confident they could challenge anywhere, regardless of where they play.

"We know our best is going to beat any team, and we've showed that," she said.

"We've defended low totals.

"We've batted teams out of the park and our bowling has come a long way."

Weber WBBL|10 standings