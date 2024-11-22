InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Hurricanes sign Mair ahead of all-or-nothing Scorchers clash

Laura Jolly
Laura Jolly

The Hurricanes have added pace to their line-up, as they look to upset the Scorchers on their home WACA turf to keep their season alive

New Zealand T20 World Cup hero Rosemary Mair has earned a late call-up for Weber WBBL|10, signing on to boost Hobart Hurricanes in what looms as an essential elimination final against Perth Scorchers.

Right-arm quick Mair will replace South Africa allrounder Chloe Tryon who has departed for South Africa's upcoming T20I series against England.

WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

Mair picked up 10 wickets at 11.70 as New Zealand claimed their first T20 World Cup in Dubai last month, including 3-25 against South Africa in the final.

She then returned home to domestic cricket, where she bagged 6-21 for Central Districts against Wellington on November 17.

Mair’s weird and wonderful WBBL|06 journey

The 26-year-old is no stranger to the WBBL - in fact, she owns the unique claim to fame of being the sole player who have represented two clubs in the one season, while living and training with a third. 

Mair was one of four White Ferns who joined the Sydney hotel Covid hub in 2020 as part of an overseas replacement player ‘pool’ for WBBL|06.

She was stationed with the Scorchers for accommodation and training purposes, but her services were first called upon by Melbourne Stars, as she replaced Katherine Sciver-Brunt for one match.

After being released back into the pool, Mair was signed by Melbourne Renegades for five matches - and then later re-joined the Stars for a second stint.

The Hurricanes will be her third club, and the length of her tenure will depend on the outcome of Saturday's game at the WACA Ground.

If the fifth-ranked Hurricanes can defeat the fourth-ranked Scorchers, they stay alive in WBBL|10, while a loss would eliminate them from finals.

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 9 6 2 0 1 0.294 0 13
2 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 9 6 3 0 0 0.307 0 12
3 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 8 5 3 0 0 0.2 0 10
4 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 9 4 4 1 0 -0.091 0 9
5 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 9 4 5 0 0 0.104 0 8
6 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 9 3 4 1 1 -0.367 0 8
7 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.357 0 6
8 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 8 2 6 0 0 -0.125 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News