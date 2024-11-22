Hurricanes sign Mair ahead of all-or-nothing Scorchers clash

The Hurricanes have added pace to their line-up, as they look to upset the Scorchers on their home WACA turf to keep their season alive

New Zealand T20 World Cup hero Rosemary Mair has earned a late call-up for Weber WBBL|10, signing on to boost Hobart Hurricanes in what looms as an essential elimination final against Perth Scorchers.

Right-arm quick Mair will replace South Africa allrounder Chloe Tryon who has departed for South Africa's upcoming T20I series against England.

Mair picked up 10 wickets at 11.70 as New Zealand claimed their first T20 World Cup in Dubai last month, including 3-25 against South Africa in the final.

She then returned home to domestic cricket, where she bagged 6-21 for Central Districts against Wellington on November 17.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to the WBBL - in fact, she owns the unique claim to fame of being the sole player who have represented two clubs in the one season, while living and training with a third.

Mair was one of four White Ferns who joined the Sydney hotel Covid hub in 2020 as part of an overseas replacement player ‘pool’ for WBBL|06.

She was stationed with the Scorchers for accommodation and training purposes, but her services were first called upon by Melbourne Stars, as she replaced Katherine Sciver-Brunt for one match.

After being released back into the pool, Mair was signed by Melbourne Renegades for five matches - and then later re-joined the Stars for a second stint.

The Hurricanes will be her third club, and the length of her tenure will depend on the outcome of Saturday's game at the WACA Ground.

If the fifth-ranked Hurricanes can defeat the fourth-ranked Scorchers, they stay alive in WBBL|10, while a loss would eliminate them from finals.

