WA quick Richardson survives injury scare in Shield

Steve Larkin (AAP)
Steve Larkin (AAP)

Western Australia's injury-plagued paceman Jhye Richardson has overcome an injury scare while celebrating a Sheffield Shield wicket against South Australia

South Australia v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Three South Australian top-order batsmen made golden ducks as Western Australia took a stranglehold on their Sheffield Shield game.

After WA, anchored by Jayden Goodwin's 137, posted 373 all out, SA spectacularly collapsed on day two at Adelaide Oval.

Opener Conor McInerney, first-drop Daniel Drew and No.4 Jake Lehmann were all dismissed on their first ball as SA crashed to 3-2.

Goodwin tames pink ball en route to second Shield ton

But Henry Hunt (71no) and Harry Nielsen (48no) recovered as the home side reach 4-139 at stumps.

WA's injury-prone paceman Jhye Richardson sparked the onslaught with the wickets on consecutive deliveries of McInerney and Drew in his first over.

Richardson, hooping the pink ball great distances before dusk fell, produced a big inswinger to trap left-hander McInerney leg before wicket.

Next ball, he delivered a massive inswinger to right-hander Drew for another lbw.

Richardson ran down the pitch and celebrated by high-fiving teammates but then sank to his haunches while grabbing his right shoulder.

Scenes as Jhye hurts shoulder on high-five amid team hat-trick

The 28-year-old was making his comeback to Shield cricket after a string of shoulder, hamstring and side injuries.

Richardson, who played the last of his three Tests in December 2021 before his wretched run with injury, walked from the field with help while delicately holding his right arm.

But after being assessed by medical staff, he returned to action some 30 minutes later and continued bowling.

Doggett troubles SA batters with short-ball barrage to claim five-for

Richardson finished the day with 3-26 from 10 overs and after his early double-strike, teammate Lance Morris (1-17) removed Lehmann for SA's third golden duck.

Earlier, WA's Goodwin scored his second first-class ton, striking 14 fours in his 272-ball knock.

Goodwin, the son of Zimbabwean Test player Murray, and Ashton Turner (79), thwarted a South Australian bowling attack led by Brendan Doggett (5-97) and Spencer Johnson (3-108).

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 4 2 1 1 0 0 3.76 3.4 20.16
2 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 4 2 1 1 0 0 3.85 3.2 20.05
3 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 4 2 1 1 0 0 2.64 3.6 19.24
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 4 1 1 2 0 0 3.03 3.3 14.33
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 4 0 2 2 0 0 5.41 3.2 10.61
6 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 4 0 1 3 0 0 3.75 3.6 10.35

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

