Harris makes runs as Victoria fight back against Bulls

Joel Gould (AAP)
Joel Gould (AAP)

Victoria opener Marcus Harris scored an unbeaten 50 in the second innings to make another push for Test recall

Queensland v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Marcus Harris has helped lead a Victorian revival against Queensland as day two of the pink ball Sheffield Shield clash concluded with the match in the balance.

A lower order fightback had earlier given the Bulls a 111-run first innings lead.

Test hopeful Harris (50no) and stylish young gun Campbell Kellaway (62no) erased the deficit under lights at the Gabba in an unbroken 122-run opening stand.

The Bulls resumed at a precarious 5-94 in reply to Victoria's 186 as wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson (61) and No.6 Angus Lovell (60) built an 84-run sixth wicket stand.

Peirson, so often a man for a crisis or the Bulls, received support from paceman Jack Wildermuth (27).

It was an aggressive 57 off 70 balls by fast bowler Xavier Bartlett, batting at No.9, that enabled the hosts to post 297 and take a 111-run first innings lead.

Bartlett played several agricultural heaves and an assortment of classic cricket strokes to showcase the hard work he has put into his batting of late.

Victoria pace bowler Xavier Crone (4-68) returned his best figures in first class cricket.

The failure of Australia's top order in the thrashing by India in the first Test in Perth has provided an opportunity for batters in the domestic scene to bash down the door and convince selectors they deserve an opportunity.

Harris, who missed out in the first dig, had made 469 runs for Victoria and Australia A this summer at an average of 46.9 leading into his second innings knock.

A hefty score is what the 32-year-old needs to add to his 14 Tests. He will be aiming for a hundred when play resumes on Tuesday.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 4 2 1 1 0 0 3.76 3.4 20.16
2 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 4 2 1 1 0 0 3.85 3.2 20.05
3 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 4 2 1 1 0 0 2.64 3.6 19.24
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 4 1 1 2 0 0 3.03 3.3 14.33
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 4 0 2 2 0 0 5.41 3.2 10.61
6 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 4 0 1 3 0 0 3.75 3.6 10.35

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

