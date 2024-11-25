Official WBBL|10 Team of the Tournament announced

The WBBL|10 Team of the Tournament was dominated by new faces, with a sprinkling of some of the all-time greats

Seven players have been named to the WBBL|10 Team of the Tournament for the first time.



Some of the game's brightest young talents were rewarded, with Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield and Chloe Ainsworth all named.



Six of the seven top run scorers have made it into the batting line up, headlined by the WBBL|10 BKT Golden Bat winner Ellyse Perry (424 runs).



Lizelle Lee's historic back-to-back hundreds were impossible to ignore up the top.



The competition's all-time leading run scorer Beth Mooney made the team for the ninth time in ten seasons.

The Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades were rewarded for fantastic seasons, with Voll and Litchfield joined by veteran Samantha Bates.



Renegades duo Hayley Matthews and Georgia Wareham are newcomers to the side, with Sophie Molineux named as skipper for the first time.



BKT Golden Arm winner Alana King is the third Scorcher in the side, while Shikha Pandey is the sole Brisbane Heat representative.

The WBBL|10 Team of The Tournament is:

1. Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 424 | SR: 137.22 | 50s: 4 | HS: 86 | Wickets: 6 | Economy: 7.31

Perry started the season on fire, dominating with both the bat and ball. Her top score of 86 was one of the most thrilling innings of WBBL|10, but it was her consistency that earned her the BKT Golden Bat. It's Perry's sixth time making the team.

02:09 Play video Ellyse Perry's hot form continues with 86 in Hobart

2. Lizelle Lee (Hobart Hurricanes)*

Matches: 10 | Runs: 376 | SR: 163.48 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 0 | HS: 150

Lee wrote her name into the WBBL history books, recording the highest individual score with 150 against the Perth Scorchers. What was arguably more impressive was the fact she was able to back it up and score 100 in the next game against the Adelaide Strikers.

03:06 Play video Lee becomes first player to hit back-to-back WBBL centuries

3. Beth Mooney (WK) (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 386 | SR: 133.1 | 50s: 3 | HS: 97 | Catches: 2 | Stumpings: 5

Mooney was her consistent self in WBBL|10, making it the ninth time in 10 years she has made the Team of the Tournament. Mooney's high score of 97 on the MCG was an unforgettable innings, only to be matched by her old protege Georgia Voll later in the game.

02:20 Play video Beth Mooney lights up MCG with 97

4. Georgia Voll (Sydney Thunder)*

Matches: 10 | Runs: 310 | SR: 147.62 | 50s: 2 | HS: 97

Voll's first season at the Sydney Thunder was truly a revelation. Much was made of her 97 at the MCG, but her 92 off 55 balls against the Strikers was just as impressive.

02:33 Play video Georgia Voll wins it off her own bat with 97*

5. Phoebe Litchfield (Sydney Thunder)*

Matches: 10 | Runs: 281 | SR: 135.75 | 50s: 1 | HS: 51

Litchfield's remarkable consistency and leadership were the hallmarks of her great season. She found a way to score 30 or more in most innings and really steadied the Thunder. Leading her side to a second-place finish on the ladder was a credit to the youngest skipper in WBBL history.

01:41 Play video Litchfield launches with first fifty as captain

6. Hayley Matthews (Melbourne Renegades)*

Matches: 9 | Runs: 255 | SR: 136.36 | 50s: 2 | HS: 85 | Wickets: 12 | Economy: 6.89

Finishing in the top 10 for most wickets and runs was a testament to Matthews' remarkable year. Her 85* against the Strikers helped the Renegades secure their highest successful run chase in WBBL history, getting to the target score of 186 with 17 balls to spare.

01:23 Play video Matthews muscles 'Gades to Thunder domination

7. Sophie Molineux (C) (Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 134 | SR: 157.65 | 50s: 1 | HS: 64 | Wickets: 15 | Economy: 7.12

Molineux might not have played in every game, but her impact was remarkable. In a crucial game against the Strikers, Molineux equalled the record for the third-fastest half-century in WBBL history, coming off just 21 balls. Her 15 wickets in six games put her in equal-fourth place overall this season.

02:21 Play video Sophie Molineux's sensational fight-back

8. Alana King (Perth Scorchers)*

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 20 | Economy: 7.06 | Best Bowling: 5-16

King was a standout across the season, with the high-point being her five-wicket haul against the Brisbane Heat. That 5-16 performance became her best-ever figures in the WBBL. She also was handy with the bat, averaging 17.5 for the Scorchers.

01:54 Play video Giddy up! Wild five for King as Heat spun out

9. Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 12 | Economy: 5.87 | Best Bowling: 2-15

It's two Team of the Tournament selections for Ainsworth in just two seasons. The 19-year-old built on her breakout season and became even more economical. Ainsworth was particularly strong in the powerplay overs and consistently took the most crucial wickets. Taking out both Meg Lanning and Isabel Sutherland with absolute seeds to start the season will live on in her highlight reel for years to come.

03:43 Play video Watch all of Chloe Ainsworth's WBBL|10 wickets

10. Shikha Pandey (Brisbane Heat)*

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 12 | Economy: 6.69 | Best Bowling: 2-14

Pandey's stats might not reflect on just how unplayable she was at times this season. Her spell moving the ball away against the Perth Scorchers was mesmerising. Pandey also stepped up to take key wickets at the right time, removing Alyssa Healy and Amelia Kerr cheaply when the Heat took on the Sixers.

08:21 Play video Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers highlights | WBBL|10

11. Samantha Bates (Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 19 | Economy: 6.57 | Best Bowling: 4-21

Bates was unstoppable throughout the Thunder's incredible season. She popped up in big games, with her three wickets against the Sixers in the Sydney Smash crucial for the Thunder's success. It was a brilliant race between her and King for the BKT Golden Arm award.

00:38 Play video Bates stars for Thunder to lead massive win

12. Georgia Wareham (Melbourne Renegades)*

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 11 | Economy: 7.56 | Best Bowling: 3-26

Wareham was one of four Renegades players to finish with double-digit wicket hauls this season. But arguably her most memorable moment of WBBl|10 was her match-winning 69 runs against the Hobart Hurricanes late in the year.

01:44 Play video Wareham blasts career-best knock in Hobart

*denotes first time selected in WBBL Team of the Tournament

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, said:

“The tenth Weber WBBL Team of the Tournament fittingly includes a combination of all-time greats, experienced and consistent performers, and new faces from Australia and overseas.

“There are few superlatives appropriate for the feats of Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry throughout WBBL history, but we are equally pleased to recognise new players for their performances this season.

“Our congratulations go to all players selected, including the seven first-time players in the merit side, and first-time captain Sophie Molineux.

“We also thank all eight WBBL head coaches for their efforts in selecting this team.”

The WBBL Team of the Decade will be named on Thursday.





