Webster ices Tassie's first Shield win to boost Test claim

Tasmania's Beau Webster has sent another reminder of his capabilities by snaring the winning two wickets at the SCG

09:15 Play video New South Wales v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

Test dark horse Beau Webster has iced Tasmania's tense 55-run Sheffield Shield victory over NSW on an emotional day when the SCG commemorated the 10th anniversary of Phillip Hughes' death.

A stubborn ninth-wicket partnership from Adam Zampa (16) and Chris Green (34 not out) and a lightning-enforced delay combined to frustrate Tasmania in the final session after they looked on top declaring 294 runs ahead.

But Webster, a chance to come into Australia's Test squad as cover for allrounder Mitch Marsh, produced two crucial late wickets to dash any hopes of NSW holding on for a draw.

The towering 30-year-old enticed Australian white-ball mainstay Zampa into nicking off to Jake Doran in the first ball of his new spell.

Paceman Jackson Bird edged behind to Tim Ward without scoring four balls later, with the Blues bowled out for 239 with 11.1 overs remaining on day four.

Who else but Beau Webster!



Tasmania get their first W of the #SheffieldShield season! pic.twitter.com/EOqiQqAj9f — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2024

The bowling heroics from reigning Sheffield Shield player of the year Webster (2-25) came after handy contributions of 61 and 49 with the bat and sealed Tasmania's first win of the season.

"He's a special player at the moment," Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said of Webster.

"Any time I feel like we're in trouble, I feel like I can throw him the ball and he just seems to be able to create something.

"I know there's a bit of talk around him potentially as a back-up (Test) allrounder and I'm very supportive of that move if they are to go that way."

This morning at the SCG players and staff from NSW and Tasmania, along with Venues NSW staff and spectators, commemorated the life of Phillip Hughes with a minute’s silence before play.



Always in our hearts, always 63 not out. pic.twitter.com/CbF67ZnjVo — Cricket NSW (@CricketNSW) November 27, 2024

The day began on a sombre note as tributes to Hughes brought the SCG to a standstill.

When play resumed, NSW paceman Sean Abbott (4-71) inspired a Tasmanian collapse of 4-10 early in the day, dispatching of Webster as the most crucial of his three wickets.

After the Tigers declared, Matthew Kuhnemann (3-76) made his mark by breaking a 61-run partnership between Oliver Davies (36) and Kurtis Patterson (33) that had the Blues on track.

02:34 Play video Ward strikes back-to-back score in 90s

Doran stumped Davies from a Kuhnemann delivery that bounced fiendishly outside off stump, before the spinner made headway on a deep NSW batting order later in the day.

As pressure mounts on the Australian top order, former Test batter Patterson missed a chance to further reassert his international credentials.

The in-form left-hander skied Tasmania's Kieran Elliott to wicketkeeper Jake Doran, who took a catch on the run at backward square leg.

It was the first time in five knocks since his first-class recall that Patterson failed to make a half-century.

When Matthew Gilkes (11) was also caught behind by Doran the next over off Kuhnemann, the Blues were wobbling at 5-120 with 175 more runs required for victory.

Josh Philippe (55) provided some late resistance before Mitch Owen bowled him on return to the attack, with Webster doing the rest in the final hour.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25