Murphy, Elliott keep Vics on top after skittling Queensland

Queensland's winless Sheffield Shield season continues after collapsing on the final day against Victoria

Queensland have been left to rue a number of bizarre final-day dismissals, after falling to a 90-run defeat against Victoria.

Resuming on day four at 3-58 chasing 329 for victory at the Gabba, Queensland were all out for 238 just before tea at the Gabba.

Sam Elliott starred for Victoria, taking 4-43, while Todd Murphy also claimed 3-48 as he continues to push his case to be Australia's second spinner in Sri Lanka.

But the biggest challenge for Queensland came from within.

The hosts looked in a position to hold on for a draw or push for a win midway through the first session, after Jack Clayton and Ben McDermott put on 59 for the fourth wicket.

But their 18.3-over stand was ended when McDermott dropped a ball at his feet and took off for a quick single.

Clayton gave up on the single and was run out while not pushing hard to make his crease on 43.

The run out was superbly executed by bowler Xavier Crone with a back-handed flick, but still the wicket was gifted to the visitors.

Crone's run out was also his second such dismissal of the match after removing Mark Steketee in similar fashion in the first innings.

Even after Clayton's dismissal, McDermott and Jimmy Pierson put on 63 for the fifth wicket only for Pierson to be bowled for 31 trying to scoop Murphy.

And from there the innings fell apart.

Murphy also had McDermott caught at slip for 68, before Xavier Bartlett (1) and Jack Wildermuth (28) were both caught hooking Elliott at deep fine leg.

Mitchell Swepson was then the last to fall, bowled by Murphy to become the off-spinner's third victim.

The win leaves Victoria top of the Sheffield Shield standings at the halfway mark of the season, almost four points clear of Western Australia.

Queensland remain last and are the only winless team after five games.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25