LIVE: Heat opt to bowl first in WBBL Challenger final

A spot in Sunday's final against the Renegades is on the line as the Heat and Thunder do battle at Allan Border Field

Brisbane Heat will look to make early inroads into Sydney Thunder's star-studded top order after skipper Jess Jonassen won the bat flip and elected to bowl first in the WBBL|10 Challenger final at Allan Border Field.

Both teams go into the must-win match unchanged and the winner will meet the Renegades in Sunday's final at the MCG.

Heat XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Charli Knott, Jessica Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lucy Hamilton, Shikha Pandey, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons Thunder XI: Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield (c), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Anika Learoyd, Georgia Adams, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates

There was a light rain shower immediately following the flip, but it was expected to clear quickly.

The Heat are in the finals for a seventh consecutive season, despite a raft of changes to their squad and coaching staff during the off-season.

"I think the only people that were concerned were those from outside of these walls," Jonassen told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.

"I feel like we've proved a few of the doubters wrong, but we're by no means done proving that point."

Meanwhile former Heat player Georgia Voll will be out to get the better of her old team.

Voll moved to the Thunder seeking a chance to open the batting and the move has paid off, with the 21-year-old making the official team of the tournament and being named in Australia's ODI squad for the first time.

"I'm super excited to get up there and play at the old home ground, or still the home ground, but against the old team, and hopefully we can go one better," Voll told reporters at Drummoyne Oval on Wednesday following the Knockout final.

"I might get a few (comments) come Friday, I might get a bit more from the crowd than the team, I reckon.

"They're a quality team, they've always been a quality team ... for us, if we can play our best cricket, then we'll be able to beat them, but they will fight to the end and we know that."

WBBL|10 Finals

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder | Allan Border Field | Friday, November 29 at 7.15pm AEDT, 6.15pm AEDT

The Final: Melbourne Renegades v TBC | MCG | Sunday, December 1 at 1.20pm AEDT

