Rodrigues firms for WBBL Final as skippers watch the skies

Jess Jonassen has joked that she could have been a meteorologist in a different life, given the sheer number of hours she devotes to checking the weather.

The Heat skipper will no doubt have an eye on the radar on Sunday morning ahead of their Weber WBBL|10 Final against Melbourne Renegades at the MCG, which is scheduled to begin at 1.20pm AEDT.

Up to 7mm of rain has been forecast for Melbourne on Sunday, but in good news for Jonassen and her team it's unlikely there will be a scenario where a result is not possible.

In even more promising news for the Heat, Jemimah Rodrigues travelled with the squad on Saturday, with the India star expected to feature in the Final after she was forced to retire hurt during the Heat's Challenger win over Sydney Thunder on Friday night.

A minimum of five overs per side are required to produce a result in the WBBL|10 Final, and up to three-and-a-half hours of extra time will be available on Sunday to allow for the game to be played.

There is also a reserve day in place for Monday night, should it be required.

If there was no result, the Renegades would be crowned champions after finishing on top of the table – so while both teams are desperate to put on a show at the MCG, the stakes are higher for the Heat.

"I should have had a job with the Bureau of Meteorology, I look at it that often," Jonassen said at the MCG on Saturday.

"But it's Melbourne, the weather can change so quickly.

"It's one of those things that you do factor into it, but my advice to the girls is to leave that up to me to look at and strategise and (for them) to just keep preparing to play.

"We had a rain-affected game during the season where we adapted really well, and we're flexible with that."

Rodrigues meanwhile sent a scare through the Heat camp on Friday night when she was struck on the wrist by the ball while making a diving save on the boundary.

She left the field for the remainder of the fielding innings, but came out to bat at No.3 and hit a crucial 43 from 30 balls before retiring hurt when the Heat were closing in on victory.

"From my understanding, there's no real concern there," Jonassen said.

"She's going through all the right processes, being an overseas player, an Indian player with an important series coming up as well against the Australian girls.

"From all reports, it's just a bit of a soft tissue thing, but ruling out anything else a bit more sinister.

"My understanding is that should be right to go in tomorrow."

Renegades captain Sophie Molineux said her team had turned the MCG into their home base for the week leading into the final.

They last played a week ago and have played at the MCG only once this season in a derby hosted by Melbourne Stars.

Savouring the week and ensuring they can maintain momentum during a long break between games was key for the club, Molineux said.

"We got a week to firstly just relax and refresh ourselves, and we've been slowly building up over the week," the Renegades captain said at the MCG on Saturday.

"We had our main training session (on Friday) and we're feeling very ready as usual.

"We've actually spent a lot of time here (at the MCG) this week just trying to soak it up.

"Even just little things like walking into changerooms and having a fielding session out here, it doesn't get much better than that.

"We're very ready to go now ... it's just been exciting, there's been a great energy around the group, not just this week but for ... the whole tournament."

The Heat meanwhile boarded a plane to Melbourne late Saturday morning, with wet weather likely to limit what they could do during an optional training session later that afternoon.

But Jonassen said the quick turnaround between matches from Friday to Sunday would not faze her team, who have won their last six games.

"I think the quick turnaround is probably a positive to be fair, particularly when you do feel like your group's in a good space," Jonassen said.

"I've been on the receiving end of being the first team through, and then you haven't played some cricket for a while, and I think with T20 as well, people always talk about it being a momentum game.

"At the end of the day, you still got to show up, so there's pros and cons.

"For our girls, it's just a matter of embracing it and enjoying it for what it is.

"It's not too often that you get these opportunities, so treat it as if it is going to be your last."

WBBL|10 Finals

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by nine wickets

The Final: Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat | MCG | Sunday, December 1 at 1.20pm AEDT

