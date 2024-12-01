Champions! 'Gades complete fairytale with maiden WBBL title

Melbourne Renegades go from last to first in 12 months, holding off Brisbane Heat for a stunning triumph in the WBBL|10 Final

Melbourne Renegades' fairytale journey from the bottom to the top of the Weber WBBL is complete, after Hayley Matthews produced an all-round masterclass at the MCG to guide the 'Gades to their first title, holding off the Brisbane Heat by seven runs (DLS method).

Matthews (69 off 61) played a lone hand with the bat, hitting the highest individual score in a WBBL final to lead the Renegades to 9-141 after being sent in, then claimed 2-24 with her off-spin as the hosts held on in a tense finish.

The Heat had been reduced to 5-37 – both Grace and Laura Harris out for ducks – chasing a reduced target of 98 after rain interrupted their chase, but a gallant late innings from Heat captain Jess Jonassen (44no from 28) threatened to snatch the game away from the Renegades.

Needing to defend 19 off the final over, 'Gades skipper Sophie Molineux took the ball and was clutch under pressure, with just five runs coming from the first five deliveries.

Jonassen cleared the rope final ball, but the Renegades were already rushing to embrace one another, in an emotional celebration for the club who finished a distant last on the table in WBBL|09.

The Renegades could not have asked for a better start with the ball when rookie spinner Charis Bekker had Grace Harris brilliantly caught by a running Sarah Coyte for a second-ball duck.

Speedster Milly Illingworth then had in-form India batter Jemimah Rodrigues lofting a simple catch to Molineux at cover, leaving the Heat 2-19 when rain interrupted play after 3.2 overs.

When the game restarted after a 30-minute delay, the Heat's innings had been reduced to 12 overs with a fresh target of 98.

The Renegades kept the pressure on, as Molineux removed Heat opener Georgia Redmayne and Matthews had Charli Knott caught at deep midwicket for seven.

Knott's dismissal brought the powerful Laura Harris to the crease, her team needing 61 from 31 deliveries in a situation custom-built for the aggressive batter.

But she was walking back to the dugout a ball later, her off stump rattled by Matthews, the Heat in disarray at 5-37.

While Jonassen remained there was hope, and with 43 required from the last 18 balls, she went after Deandra Dottin in the sole Power Surge over, dispatching the pacer for a six, then a four, reducing the equation to 30 off the last 12.

Under pressure, the Renegades' international spinners in Matthews and Molineux stepped up, denying Jonassen the chance to secure what would have been a third title for the Heat.

Earlier, Matthews anchored the Renegades innings after they were sent into bat first by the Heat, as the Brisbane spin attack of Knott (3-26), Grace Parsons (2-29) and Jonassen kept the pressure on for much of their innings.

The West Indies star took time to build into her innings, then unleashed during the Power Surge as the Renegades went on the charge through the second half of their innings.

Her 61-ball innings was critical as the Gades' other stars failed to fire, with Georgia Wareham (21 off 21) the next highest score.

Opener Courtney Webb (9) struck two early boundaries but was caught off the bowling of Nicola Hancock, before skipper Molineux (6) miscued a cut off spinner Knott.

When dangerous Windies allrounder Dottin was bizarrely run out for a diamond duck, her bat getting caught on the crease after she all-too casually jogged what should have been an easy single, the Renegades were 3-23 after the 4.1 overs.

Matthews was joined by Wareham and Naomi Stalenberg in handy partnerships to keep the 'Gades ticking along. The West Indian exploded in the Power Surge, hitting three boundaries off Knott as 22 runs were added to the Gades' total.

Despite a miserly 19th from Jonassen that went for just four runs, Matthews found the rope twice in the final over to lift the total above 140.

WBBL|10 Finals

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by nine wickets

The Final: Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat by seven runs (DLS method)

