Konstas shines with ton against India as Gill, Rohit return

NSW opener catapults himself back into the spotlight, hitting 107 from 96 balls against a Test-quality Indian attack

12:24 Play video Prime Minister's XI v India | Tour match

Sam Konstas has sent another reminder of his long-term potential, slamming a 90-ball century against a Test-quality India attack for the Prime Minister's XI.

In a sparkling three-hour display of power and creativity, Konstas hit 107 from 97 on Sunday before India claimed a first-innings victory in the rain-affected match.

Shubman Gill retired on 50 in his comeback from a broken thumb for India, as the tourists surpassed the PM's XI's 240 and finished 5-257 at Manuka Oval.

01:33 Play video Gill hits silky 50 retired in first innings of Aussie tour

Rohit Sharma was also only able to face 11 balls on his first innings of the tour before being dismissed, after first-Test hero Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 45 up top.

"We got what we wanted as a group; a little unlucky we didn't get the whole game in but … we tried to make the most of it," Rohit said post-match.

00:51 Play video Rana backs up first Test form with four pink-ball poles

But while the fixture was meant to serve as a pink-ball warm-up game for India ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, it was Konstas who stole the show.

After the opening day was washed out and more rain hit early on Sunday, both sides agreed to make the scheduled two-day match a 46-over affair.

And Konstas took it as a licence to thrill, against an India side missing only Jasprit Bumrah from the attack that steamrolled Australia's Test top order in Perth.

The 19-year-old smashed 14 fours in his knock, in a powerful display of drives, pulls, slogs, scoop shots and advances down the wicket to the quicks.

03:30 Play video Freewheeling Konstas slams ton against India in Canberra

Konstas also hooked Harshit Rana for a huge six to bring up his 50, taking India's seam-bowling debutant from Perth to the cleaners.

Such was Konstas' power, he went from 13 to 76 in 38 balls, after launching an all-out assault on an Indian attack boasting seven players with Test experience.

He then reined in his hitting as Rana sparked a PM's XI collapse of 5-7, before Konstas helped stablise the innings alongside ACT local Hanno Jacobs (61).

01:13 Play video Nisbet doesn't back down in fiery Jaiswal battle

Konstas shot into Test contention in October when he became the youngest player since Ricky Ponting to hit twin tons in a Sheffield Shield game.

But while the young prodigy missed Test selection there have still been glimpses of his talent last month, including an unbeaten 73 for Australia A against India A.

Konstas' runs came after Matt Renshaw missed a chance to impress, caught in the slips early off Mohammed Siraj for five.

With the ball, Scott Boland got through 10 overs for the PM's XI, before being sent to join Australia's camp in Adelaide on Monday.

He is expected to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the Test side.

Boland had Jaiswal in trouble early with the pink ball in the difficult dusk hour, but finished with 0-36.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal