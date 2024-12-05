Schutt continues purple patch with career-best haul

Megan Schutt reveals she's been working on new variations and credits new-ball partner Kim Garth after taking five-for in huge win

01:26 Play video Schutt claims first five-wicket haul in ODIs to dismantle India

Megan Schutt says she was not entirely happy with her bowling in Australia’s opening one-day win over India, despite bagging the best figures of her 92-game career in the format.

Schutt’s 5-19 was instrumental in bowling India out for 100 at Allan Border Field, a target the hosts reached with 33.4 overs to spare despite the loss of five wickets.

It continued what has been an outstanding period with the ball by Schutt in recent months; she was Australia’s leading wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup, claiming eight at an average of nine and with an economy rate of 7.06.

That form continued for Adelaide Strikers in WBBL|10 where in a team that otherwise struggled Schutt took 13 wickets at 18.46, more than any other quick in a tournament dominated by the spinners.

The veteran pace bowler hinted that she had been expanding her repertoire after the match, while also crediting new-ball partner Kim Garth for her success on Thursday.

"I actually didn't feel that great out there today," Schutt said.

"I thought Kimmy G was by far the better bowler and had the ball on a string at the other end, and allowed me to try a few things at my end, and I got the reward with some wickets there.

"I've been feeling all right – I'm trying to add some strings to my bow here and there, because I feel like just predictable inswingers gets a bit easy to play.

"(A five-wicket haul) is definitely not something you go out there thinking (about), but it'll be a nice thing to have ticked off once I retire."

India’s defeat was their heaviest in terms of balls remaining since ODIs were reduced to 50 overs a side.

But Schutt said there would be no complacency from Australia going into the second game of the series on Sunday at the same ground.

Australia need only look back at their ODI series against South Africa last summer for a reminder of how quickly a quality team can bounce back.

They romped to victory after bowling the Proteas out for 105 in the first game, but their rivals flipped the switch in the second game, thrashing the Aussies by 84 runs.

08:00 Play video Australia v India | First ODI

"A bit more grit, I reckon," Schutt said when asked how she felt India’s batters would respond.

"They're going to come out a bit better. We know that. It's their first game in Australian conditions.

"We were going to choose to bowl first anyway, so that was good for us, but to bat first was a pretty courageous decision from them.

"I believe we're on the same pitch, and I think it will play pretty similar, so I'm sure they'll come up with some plans.

"We're under no illusion that it's they're going to play the same way. It's not often you bowl teams out for 100 two times in a row.

"They'll have their plans, and we'll just have to adjust our plans for even longer."

06:47 Play video Schutt full of praise for 'super impressive' debutant Georgia Voll

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT