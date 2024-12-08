Rising star Voll scores century in second ODI for Australia

Australia has a new youngster in Georgia Voll to get hyped about after scoring a magnificent ton early in her ODI career

Georgia Voll has scored a century in just her second one-day international innings, putting on a dominant display against India on her home turf at Allan Border Field.

The 21-year-old Queensland opener had started her ODI career with an unbeaten 46 on debut at the same venue on Thursday and was only denied a maiden half-century by Australia’s meagre target.

Voll went bigger on Sunday, punishing India’s bowling attack on a scorching Brisbane day to bring up her hundred from 84 deliveries.

She is the third youngest Australian woman to score an ODI century, which was also the sixth fastest scored by an Aussie woman.

Fastest ODI hundred by an Australian woman:



BF

45 Meg Lanning v NZ, 2012

57 Karen Rolton v SA, 2000

64 Belinda Clark v DEN, 1997

71 Alyssa Healy v SL, 2019

72 Belinda Clark v PAK, 1997

84 Georgia Voll v IND, today

85 Karen Rolton v SL, 2000

Voll added one run to her total before she was caught behind swiping at Saima Thakor, ending an outstanding 87-ball innings that featured 12 boundaries.

Voll shared a 130-run stand with opening partner Phoebe Litchfield and was the more aggressive of the pair early on, hitting five boundaries from India’s new-ball quicks before forcing a shift in tactic from the tourists.

Her first ODI fifty came off 43 deliveries, and she was soon joined by Litchfield who reached a half-century of her own from 58 balls.

Voll’s charge looked to have come to an end when she was given out lbw to leg-spinner Priya Mishra when she was on 64 in the 19th over, but she overturned the decision on review and continued her onslaught, moving into the 70s with a powerful drive over the head of India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

She survived a second scare on 86, forced to endure a nervous wait following a direct hit from debutant Minnu Mani.

Voll had easily made her ground but did not slide her bat – and she, her teammates and Australian fans breathed a sigh of relief when television umpire Jacqueline Williams determined she had just got it down in time.

Georgia Voll BARELY survives the tighest of run outs 😅



📺 Watch #AUSvIND Women's ODI on Ch.501 or stream via @kayosports

📝 BLOG https://t.co/eOKqnnsMJB

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/V3hTOotkDN pic.twitter.com/u0rNxNvZse

She worked through the 90s in singles, then flicked a delivery from spinner Mani off her toes onto the legside to bring up triple figures, much to the delight of her home crowd.

Voll bolted into the Australia squad for the three-game ODI series against India as a replacement for injured captain Alyssa Healy.

As it stands, she is not part of the group that will fly to Wellington next week for a three-game one-day tour against New Zealand and will likely have to hand her position back to Healy, who was batting in the nets at Allan Border Field on Sunday while Voll was in the middle.

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT