Gabba pitch to have traditional life and bounce: curator

Australia and India are set to be greeted with a traditional Gabba wicket for the third Test, crucial given the hosts are a different side there pre-Christmas

The Gabba's curator has handed Australia the best possible news ahead of the third Test, predicting a return to the pre-Christmas window usually bringing with it more life and bounce.

Australia's players will return to the scene of one of their lowest ebbs this week, with their 2021 loss to India in Brisbane costing them the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The hosts had been undefeated at the Gabba since 1988 prior to that match, and have also since been shocked by West Indies at the ground last summer.

But it has not been lost on players that both of those matches came in the second half of January, as opposed to in early-summer Tests.

Players had long pushed for the Gabba to remain as opening Test of the summer, where its bounce often exposes fragilities of touring players still adjusting to Australian wickets.

The issue became something that had been a sticking point for then-captain Tim Paine prior to the 2020-21 summer, quipping at one stage he would have to ask Virat Kohli for permission to play there.

Australia's players have also offered similar lines this summer, with Mitchell Starc noting in October that the January timing of the 2021 Test against India was a factor.

Australia have lost three of the five Tests played at the Gabba after Christmas in their history, as opposed to only seven of 61 earlier in the summer.

01:37 Play video Every call of Shamar Joseph's famous Test wicket

Gabba curator David Sandurski admitted on Wednesday there were legitimate differences, with early-season wickets fresher and more lively for bowlers.

"Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch," Sandurski said ahead of Saturday's third Test start.

"Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them.

"Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for.

"We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year."

09:02 Play video 'Pretty annoyed' Hazlewood eyes Gabba return after 'minor' issue

There is also the chance of added spice in the wicket ahead of Saturday, with the series locked at 1-1.

Poor weather around Brisbane meant Australia were forced to train elsewhere on Wednesday, with a further chance of rain and storms late on Friday.

That comes as both sides have top orders who have crumbled at different points in the first two Tests in Perth and Adelaide.

Regardless, Sandurski insisted the Gabba wicket was a long way removed from the one that saw Australia topple South Africa inside two days two years ago.

Instead, he expected something closer to the only Sheffield Shield match played on the ground this year.

09:47 Play video Queensland v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Some 15 wickets fell on the opening day of the pink-ball game between Victoria and Queensland last month, before runs came when batters dug in later in the game.

"The aim is to be similar to that wicket where there was a good balance between bat and ball," Sandurski said.

"Hopefully there is a bit in it for everyone."

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal