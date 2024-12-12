Bumrah shakes off niggle as Rohit offers hint of opening

Jasprit Bumrah got through 30 minutes of bowling unscathed while Rohit Sharma showed signs he could open the batting

Jasprit Bumrah's chances of playing in the third Test have firmed, as India also weigh up whether to return captain Rohit Sharma to the top of the order.

After battling a minor groin injury in Adelaide, Bumrah completed a full warm up with his Indian teammates on the field Thursday before bowling in their main session.

The tourists' strike weapon got through around 30 minutes of bowling in the nets, his first spell since the end of the Adelaide Test on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has been India's best bowler by far this summer, with his performances in Perth the best of any touring quick in Australia in decades.

He has taken 12 wickets at 11.25 for the series, claiming Nathan McSweeney's scalp three times, as well as Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja twice each.

Bumrah's fitness looms as one of several key issues for India ahead of the first day on Saturday, with the five-Test series locked at 1-1.

Out-of-form captain Sharma spent time facing the new ball in the nets on Thursday, after batting at No.6 in Adelaide.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal initially started in the nets while Sharma completed slips training before replacing Rahul in the nets.

He faced all of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep with the new ball, something he did not do in the lead up to the second Test in Adelaide.

Rahul then returned to the nets later in the session, facing a newish ball alongside the likes of fellow middle-order batter Virat Kohli.

Sharma made scores of 3 and 6 in India's 10-wicket loss in Adelaide, and has gone above 20 just twice in his past 12 Test innings.

Beyond Sharma, India must decide whether to stick with Harshit Rana or bring in fellow quick Akash for the Gabba.

The tourists will also likely make a call on whether to stick with Ravichandran Ashwin or go with Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja as the spinner.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is yet to join India after returning from a near year-long absence with an ankle injury in domestic cricket.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal