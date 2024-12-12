Stokes ‘toning down expectations’ as 'too much emphasis' on Ashes

Ben Stokes plans to turn down the volume on England's Ashes talk, insisting his side must focus on the here and now.

This week's clash against New Zealand in Hamilton is not only England's final Test of a busy year, it is also their last overseas outing before an eagerly anticipated trip to Australia next winter.

But, as he surveyed the closing days of a packed 2024, Stokes cautioned against viewing everything as a stepping stone towards the battle Down Under.

The captain had perhaps been guilty of doing just that at the start of the summer when explaining a selection overhaul that saw record wicket-taker James Anderson ushered into retirement, while the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach and Ben Foakes were also replaced.

He suggested at the time that rebuilding a side capable of reclaiming the urn in 2025-26 was the prime motivation, but he's now keen not to fuel the inevitable hype too early, particularly with a huge home clash against India to contend with first.

"Every Englishman and Australian knows the Ashes is a big series for both teams, but I think toning down on the expectations on that series is something I will be better at in the build-up," he said.

"You do always have one eye on that but we have six more Tests before that so we have to focus on those games.

"Through my own fault, I maybe spoke a little too much about the Ashes and putting too much emphasis on that series considering how much cricket we had to play before that.

"That's so far away from what my leadership had been about - staying present, staying where we are, and then worrying about stuff when we have to worry about. That was a mistake from myself. I don't know where it really came form....there's learning curves as a leader, I guess.

"It is quite tough when you've got an Ashes coming around the corner. I've been involved in quite a few of those now and you do sort of look at the calendar and think 'oh it's nearly here'.

"That's hard to avoid but I think I'll just make sure I keep my focus on being in the here and now and what we've got coming up."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes Series First Test Perth Stadium November 21-25, 2025 Second Test The Gabba (D/N) December 4-8, 2025 Third Test Adelaide Oval December 17-21, 2025 Fourth Test MCG December 26-30, 2025 Fifth Test SCG January 4-8, 2026

England have certainly found their focus in New Zealand, producing thumping back-to-back victories at Christchurch and Wellington against a fatigued Black Caps side to end a 16-year wait for success there.

"It's been a long, tough slog but a really good year," said Stokes, whose side has been eliminated from contention for next year's World Test Championship final.

"We've played some good cricket and found some extraordinarily talented players who have shown they're capable of delivering big performances on the biggest stage.

"In four, five, six years the younger guys in this team now are going to be the core, the experienced guys taking the team forward like I've tried to do. It's an exciting prospect to think about."

Meanwhile, England have recalled Matthew Potts for the third Test against New Zealand, with Chris Woakes making way.

The tourists have already secured the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy with big wins in Christchurch and Wellington and have taken the chance to rotate the seamers at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

Potts, who won the last of his nine Test caps against Pakistan in October, is expected to take over Woakes's new-ball role.

NRMA Insurance 2025-26 Men's Ashes Series

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT