'Passion still there': Neser keeps his Test dream alive

Allrounder Michael Neser retains faith his Australian career is not over as he opens up on the agony of being injured on the cusp of the current Test series

A nagging hamstring injury was admittedly "shocking timing" for allrounder Michael Neser but he is still driven with a burning desire to play Test cricket for Australia again.

The 34-year-old was injured on November 7 while playing for Australia A on the cusp of the current Test series against India just when he was being mentioned as a possible replacement for Cameron Green who is out for the summer following back surgery.

Neser played just two Tests in 2021 and 2022, both in Adelaide, and showed he belongs in that arena with seven wickets an average of just 16.71, while also scoring a handy 35.

The Brisbane Heat gun will be back in action during the KFC BBL where he has been a revelation with bat, ball and in the field.

"The timing of the injury was shocking. It was really frustrating and so was the type of injury it was," Neser told AAP.

"It was more about the area where I tore the hamstring. There was a tendon involved and it takes a bit longer to heal. Another frustrating thing is that I feel good but I have to be a little more cautious coming back."

Australia have away Test series with Sri Lanka and the West Indies next year before the home Ashes campaign and Neser hopes to be involved.

"I still aspire to play for Australia. The passion is still there and I will keep my name in there," Neser said.

"When the (Australian) boys are going well and I am going well I haven't seemed to get an opportunity. Then when there was an opportunity I get injured.

"I have tried to look after myself over the years and have continued to work hard. That's the thing that keeps me going and reasonably fit. I love playing the game and am very fortunate to have played this long."

The resilience and stellar performance of fellow paceman Scott Boland whenever he gets called up to play Tests for Australia continues to inspire.

"He is in the same situation and has also been unlucky with his timing," Neser said.

"Scott has come through in an era where we have had great bowlers. When he gets his opportunity he shows that he is world class and a brilliant bowler.

"His track record speaks for itself and he has done exceptionally well over a long period."

Neser, who has also played four ODIs for Australia, has been a wonderful campaigner for the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers in 99 BBL games.

He will play his part for the defending Brisbane champions in the upcoming season when his hamstring allows him.

"I will be back in the BBL at some stage but I'm not sure exactly when that will be," he said.

"Everyone loves the Big Bash. The world is watching and they do it so well, from the marketing side to the commentators, the action, performances and the calibre of players we get. It is a great spectacle. To be able to perform well in it is a great feeling."

