Hazlewood's calf concern sours Australia's push in third Test

Australia paceman managed just one awkward over before leaving the field after reporting "calf awareness" in the warm-up

Australia's decision to recall Josh Hazlewood for the third NRMA Insurance Test might have backfired after the star paceman was pulled from the action and sent for scans on day four against India.

Pat Cummins is a bowler short in India's first innings after Hazlewood, having suffered a side strain in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener last month, left the field following the first drinks break on day four of the third Test.

But an Australian team spokesperson said he was suffering from "calf awareness" with the fast bowler set to undergo medical scans to determine the extent of the injury.

It puts him in doubt to be able to bowl again in this innings.

Hazlewood, having had discussions with medical staff and coach Andrew McDonald before play, appeared ginger when thrown the ball on Tuesday morning. His first ball was uncharacteristically short, wide and only 128kph.

The 33-year-old bowled out the over but was then involved in more discussions with captain Cummins, his deputy Steve Smith and physiotherapist Nick Jones during the drinks break that immediately followed the quick's first over.

He missed the Adelaide Test with a side injury but Australia insisted he was fit enough to play in Brisbane. There were no signs of any issues when he sent down five overs on a rain-marred third day, taking the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

But he only managed one more over on day four before being forced from the field.

Nathan Lyon, speaking to Fox Cricket in the drinks interval, suggested Hazlewood's side "was all good" with the caveat that he had not been in discussions with him at the break.

With India already five wickets down in their first innings and some distance away from making Australia bat again, the loss of Hazlewood could complicate a potential decision to enforce the follow-on if they knock the visitors over cheaply.

More rain is forecast on day four and the covers came on shortly after Hazlewood's departure.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal