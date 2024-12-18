Melbourne Renegades return to Victoria to face Hobart Hurricanes after going down in their season opener
Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview
Match facts
Who: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes
What: Match 5, KFC BBL|14
Where: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong
When: Thursday, December 19. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT
How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
Live scores: Match Centre
Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps
Officials: Phillip Gillespie and Claire Polosak (field), Shawn Craig (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Kent Hannam (referee)
Match squads
Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa
In: Jacob Bethell. Out: Hassan Khan
The Renegades have made one change to their squad for their first home game of the season with rising star Jacob Bethell joining the club following England's Test series victory over New Zealand. The 21-year-old allrounder was taken with pick 10 in the draft.
Overseas replacement player Hassan Khan drops out of the 14-player squad for the clash in Geelong against the Hurricanes.
Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade
If selected, overseas recruits Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil will make their debuts for the Hurricanes, while local replacement player Marcus Bean has joined the squad for first match of the year.
English allrounder Chris Jordan returns for a second season with the Hurricanes. Iain Carlisle is unavailable for selection due to a back injury and Mac Wright is on track for a return to cricket in the new year as he continues his recovery form an ACL injury last February.
Top performers
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Hobart Hurricanes have won nine of their last 11 BBL matches against the Melbourne Renegades, including each of their last two.
- Melbourne Renegades have won only one of their last nine BBL matches – a four-wicket victory against the Adelaide Strikers (December 29, 2023); six of the Renegades' last seven games in the competition have been won by the team bowling first on the day.
- Hobart Hurricanes recorded 2.27 runs per scoring shot in the BBL|13 season, the best of any team in the competition; the Melbourne Renegades (2.26) were ranked joint-second in this category (also Adelaide Strikers – 2.26).
- Kane Richardson (99) is one away from becoming the first player to take 100 wickets for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL and the sixth player to achieve it for a single team in the history of the competition – Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers), Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers), Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers), Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers) and Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder).
KFC BBL|14 standings
