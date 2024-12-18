Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

Melbourne Renegades return to Victoria to face Hobart Hurricanes after going down in their season opener

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 5, KFC BBL|14

Where: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

When: Thursday, December 19. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

Officials: Phillip Gillespie and Claire Polosak (field), Shawn Craig (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Kent Hannam (referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa In: Jacob Bethell. Out: Hassan Khan

The Renegades have made one change to their squad for their first home game of the season with rising star Jacob Bethell joining the club following England's Test series victory over New Zealand. The 21-year-old allrounder was taken with pick 10 in the draft.

Overseas replacement player Hassan Khan drops out of the 14-player squad for the clash in Geelong against the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade

If selected, overseas recruits Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil will make their debuts for the Hurricanes, while local replacement player Marcus Bean has joined the squad for first match of the year.

English allrounder Chris Jordan returns for a second season with the Hurricanes. Iain Carlisle is unavailable for selection due to a back injury and Mac Wright is on track for a return to cricket in the new year as he continues his recovery form an ACL injury last February.

Club news

Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 64 2 Sam Konstas S Konstas 56 3 Tim Seifert T Seifert 55 4 Moises Henriques M Henriques 53 5 Jamie Overton J Overton 45 6 Daniel Sams D Sams 42 7 James Vince J Vince 40 8 Jake Weatherald J Weatherald 40

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Chris Green C Green 3 2 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 3 3 Jhye Richardson J Richardson 3 4 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 2 5 Sean Abbott S Abbott 2 6 Henry Thornton H Thornton 2 7 Lance Morris L Morris 2 8 Jamie Overton J Overton 2

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Jamie Overton J Overton 4 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 3 3 Tom Curran T Curran 3 4 Moises Henriques M Henriques 3 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 3 6 James Bazley J Bazley 2 7 Sam Konstas S Konstas 2 8 Jake Weatherald J Weatherald 2

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won nine of their last 11 BBL matches against the Melbourne Renegades, including each of their last two.

Melbourne Renegades have won only one of their last nine BBL matches – a four-wicket victory against the Adelaide Strikers (December 29, 2023); six of the Renegades' last seven games in the competition have been won by the team bowling first on the day.

Hobart Hurricanes recorded 2.27 runs per scoring shot in the BBL|13 season, the best of any team in the competition; the Melbourne Renegades (2.26) were ranked joint-second in this category (also Adelaide Strikers – 2.26).

Kane Richardson (99) is one away from becoming the first player to take 100 wickets for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL and the sixth player to achieve it for a single team in the history of the competition – Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers), Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers), Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers), Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers) and Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder).

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 3 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 4 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.205 0 0 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.847 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -1.438 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

