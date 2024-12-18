Hayward's breakthrough ton steers Vics home, Webb’s heroics in vain

Victoria have continued their unbeaten start to the 2024-25 WNCL season, overcoming a strong South Australian outfit on a topsy-turvy day in Melbourne

In a game that swayed from one side to the other and back on a breezy Melbourne day, Victoria emerged the winners, defeating South Australia by four wickets in first of their two WNCL match ups.

The home side chased down 279 set by the table-toppers as an unbeaten maiden century from Ella Hayward guided her team over the finish line.

The young allrounder’s powerful knock, featuring elegant strokeplay and shots around the ground, overshadowed a fighting century from Courtney Webb that rescued SA from an early collapse.

The visitors’ decision to bat first proved detrimental as they found half their side back in the dressing room with just 60 on the board.

Victoria started with left-arm spin of Sophie Day (2-61), who struck on the second ball to remove Ellie Johnston, and later offie Sasha Moloney (1-45) trapped fellow opener Bridget Patterson in front on 16.

First drop Webb, very much at home at the CitiPower Centre after seven seasons with the Melbourne Renegades, used her understanding of the conditions to settle in, knowing well that runs would come easier later on.

But the 25-year-old’s resistance did not find support from the other end with Hollie Armitage, Maddie Penna and Amanda-Jade Wellington all falling in the single digits as quicks Georgia Prestwidge (3-47) and Milly Illingworth (1-30) reaped the rewards of the pressure created by the two spinners and Tess Flintoff earlier on.

The momentum then swung when Jemma Barsby arrived on the crease in the 15th over and straight away indicated that she understood the assignment.

The duo rotated the strike, with Webb finding singles at ease through the off-side, keeping Meg Lanning busy on the cover boundary.

The easing conditions and flow of runs made the Victorian bowlers lose steam, allowing the settled batters to put together a 138-run stand that came to an end only in the 42nd over when Barsby was bowled by Hayward on 61.

Webb, however, brought up a hard-earned century the next over. Having looked unshakable throughout, it took a sharp piece of fielding from Illingworth at point to bring her innings to an end.

A fiery cameo of 30 off 16 from Ella Wilson took the visitors to 279, far further than what they would have expected after a disastrous Powerplay. Yet, it was not far enough on a flat Junction Oval pitch that had the sun beating down on it.

The Victorians wasted no time as Nicole Faltum brought up her new power hitting game that she had unlocked during WBBL|10, hitting three back-to-back boundaries off Eleanor Larosa in the fourth over.

The Victorian captain brought up a stylish half-century before getting out in an equally stunning fashion with Barsby taking a return catch.

After Faltum’s departure, Hayward built partnerships with Flintoff (18) and Lanning (44), bringing up her milestone off 109 balls in the 45th over.

While three quick wickets made the finish more interesting, Victoria chased down the target with an over remaining and finished the day the way they started it – on top – even if a bit later than what looked likely.

The two sides will face off again at the same venue on Friday.