Morris recommits as Scorchers build for the future

Perth tearaway pens two-year contract extension to stay at the Scorchers until at least the end of BBL|16

Perth Scorchers have secured a key piece of their future with express quick Lance Morris to remain at the club until at least 2027.

Morris, who made his ODI debut in February this year and has been around the fringes of the Australian Test squad in recent times, took 2-30 in the Scorchers' KFC BBL|14 opener to help them beat the Stars by six-wickets last Sunday.

The 26-year-old West Australian was contracted until the end of this season but has signed a two-year extension to stay at the Scorchers until at least the end of BBL|16.

Morris joins several emerging WA talents to recommit to the club with teenage pace sensation Mahli Beardman, allrounder Aaron Hardie and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis secured until the end of next season, while 21-year-old Cooper Connolly is also locked away until BBL|16.

Perth high performance manager Kade Harvey's next challenge will be re-signing their experienced core with Australian allrounder Mitch Marsh, captain Ashton Turner, spinner Ashton Agar and pacemen Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye all out of contract at the end of BBL|14.

Given Tye has just turned 38 and Behrendorff will be approaching 35 by the end of the domestic summer, locking away Morris, Beardman and then Richardson will be crucial for the Scorchers in transitioning their pace attack over coming seasons.

Albany product Bryce Jackson, 25, has also signed as a local replacement player this season and could be a big part of the Scorchers' future.

Morris, who is capable of hitting speeds upwards of 150kph, made his T20 debut with Melbourne Stars in BBL|09 before joining his hometown club the Scorchers ahead of BBL|11.

He has 27 wickets in 28 games, with 26 of those coming in 21 games for the Scorchers. He entered BBL|14 on the back of a career-best 13 wickets in the Big Bash last season.

"I've enjoyed building on my T20 skills and I'm excited to continue honing my craft," Morris said today.

"It's been awesome to see some new quicks come on to the scene as well. It'd be extremely humbling to help them grow their game and be a mentor in the same way AJ (Tye), 'Dorff' (Behrendorff) and 'Richo' (Richardson) have been for me."

The Scorchers embark on a five-day road trip to the east coast today with matches against Hobart Hurricanes (Saturday) and Melbourne Renegades (Monday).

Morris said he was determined to help the five-time champions return to the pinnacle of the Big Bash after the disappointment of last season's loss to Adelaide Strikers in the Knockout final.

"I'd love for this group of players to take out some more silverware in the next couple of years," he said.

"It's a privilege to represent WA in any format and I've absolutely loved my time in orange the past few seasons. The club's successful on the field but we also have a great group of people off the field."

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 2 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 4 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.205 0 0 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.847 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -1.158 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

