Konstas blocking out heightened Test selection talk

Fresh off a stunning debut in the Big Bash, Sam Konstas continues to push for higher honours

Sam Konstas says he is already a better batter than the one who started the summer with twin tons for NSW, as selectors weigh up Australia's squad for Boxing Day.

The shining light of cricket's next generation, Konstas has found himself back in the selection debate after Australia's top order failed again at the Gabba.

While Australia have been the better team over the past two Tests, the draw in Brisbane has left the series at 1-1 and India one win away from retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

10:26 Play video Cummins discusses rain-interrupted Test, side's batting challenges

Selectors were due to meet on Thursday to discuss plans for the penultimate fourth Test in Melbourne, with a squad to be announced as soon as Friday.

Australia are guaranteed to make one change to their XI, with Scott Boland expected to come in for Josh Hazlewood after his series-ending calf injury.

The heat also remains on Australia's openers, with neither Usman Khawaja or Nathan McSweeney locking in their spot this summer against a rampant Jasprit Bumrah.

Khawaja turned 38 on Wednesday, and has now gone 11 Test innings without scoring a half-century.

His series average of 12.6 is also the lowest of any Australia opener in a home Test series of at least three matches since Matthew Elliott's against South Africa in 1997.

McSweeney was gutsy in Adelaide, but is also yet to show the opening role is right for him after only batting there for the first time for Australia A last month.

At the same time, Konstas has been knocking on the door in domestic cricket.

The 19-year-old has averaged 55.83 this summer, catapulting into contention in October when he became youngest player since Ricky Ponting to hit twin tons in a Sheffield Shield game.

Konstas endured a brief lean patch after that, but believes he is a better batter now than in October.

"I'm understanding the scenarios of the game and when to take on the game," Konstas said.

"Trying to mature as a batsman.

"Obviously I'm going to make some silly mistakes but I think understanding when to take the game on (is an area I've improved in)."

Konstas has scored 107 against India for the Prime Minister's XI, a Sheffield Shield 88 for NSW and a quickfire 56 for Sydney Thunder in the BBL past three weeks.

But the opener said he had blocked out the most recent selection talk, as his chances of a debut looms as a when-not-if scenario.

For now, he is taking the chance to pick the brain of David Warner, opening alongside him for the Thunder.

"I'm trying to learn from him each time I bat with him," Konstas said.

"(He's taught me) to try to be fearless and take the game on. Whatever happens, happens."

01:57 Play video Konstas announces himself on Big Bash stage with blazing 50

Konstas' comments came after captain Pat Cummins said Australia's second-innings collapse to 7-88 at the Gabba should not be held against the top order, as the side pursued quick runs in the ultimately-drawn Test.

Cummins also defended chief selector George Bailey's close relationship with players, and said the panel had proven they could make tough calls.

Australia have carried Josh Inglis and Beau Webster as reserves, while questions have been asked of Mitch Marsh's spot after the allrounder only bowled two overs in Brisbane.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal