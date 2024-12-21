'Important for top order to make runs': Jadeja

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has admitted the team need more from their top order against Australia, if they are to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has called for a stronger batting display from the heavyweights atop the order to ease the pressure on the team when they take on Australia in the fourth Test.

The tourists eked out a draw in the rain-interrupted third game in Brisbane despite another top-order failure, leaving the five-match series locked at 1-1 before the highly anticipated Boxing Day clash in Melbourne.

Jadeja helped India avoid the follow-on with a crucial 77 lower down the order in the first innings but said it was time for the specialists to fire.

"When you play outside India, especially in Australia or South Africa, it's important for the top order to make runs," Jadeja told reporters at the MCG on Saturday.

"If the top order doesn't make runs or give us a good start, then definitely there is more pressure and responsibility on the lower and middle order. Hopefully in this match they do well.

"As a team, we need them to perform. If everyone contributes in the batting unit, the team will do well."

Jadeja said India were pleased to be level at this stage with matches to come in Melbourne and Sydney, as they look to win a third successive series in Australia.

"The next two matches will be interesting," he added.

"If we win one match, we retain the series, we obviously won the last two series here. It's a good opportunity. This will be a crucial match."

10:44 Play video Every Ravichandran Ashwin Test wicket on Australian soil

Jadeja said he and India will miss the experience of spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired after the previous game, but said there is no shortage of talent to replace him.

"Hopefully we'll get another good bowler and allrounder ... we have to move on," Jadeja said.

"It's a good opportunity now for any youngster who comes into the team to prove themselves at this level."

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal