McSweeney puts Test call behind him to fire Heat to final-ball win

Nathan McSweeney bounced back after being dropped from the Test side with 78 not out in a thrilling three-wicket win

Nathan McSweeney has rebounded from his Test omission to inspire Brisbane Heat to a final-ball victory over Adelaide with a brilliant and unbeaten 78.

He was devastated on being dropped from Australia's side for the Boxing Day Test but the 25-year-old got the Heat home in an innings of composure and character.

Brisbane spinner Mitchell Swepson hit the final delivery of the run-chase off Liam Scott for a single over point to secure a three-wicket win, but the hero was McSweeney.

After being put under pressure by India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Test series he found himself in a high pressure run chase after the Strikers had posted 6-174.

McSweeney took 16 runs off the second over of the Power Surge off Henry Thornton and celebrated with a six off Matt Short in the next before guiding the Heat to victory.

"That's a good feeling, no doubt," McSweeney told AAP.

"It's always nice to contribute to a win after a pretty hectic week to say the least.

"It's pretty simple, cricket – and batting in particular. Runs are currency and no doubt I've just got to put my head down, learn from my experiences and punch out some big runs.

"Hopefully, I'll be more than ready for my next opportunity (for Australia)."

McSweeney received a huge cheer from the 23,681 fans at the Gabba when he came to the crease and initially played second fiddle to a rampant Matt Renshaw.

Renshaw (54 off 27 deliveries) was in scintillating form with his placement, power and purpose all elite. He launched three sixes over the on side and an assortment of exquisite cuts and drives before flicking a Lloyd Pope delivery onto his shoulder and then the stumps.

His 66-run partnership with McSweeney for the third wicket off just 39 deliveries got Brisbane back in it.

Earlier, Strikers paceman Thornton bowled Jimmy Peirson (8) in his first over but then dropped a sitter at midwicket when Heat skipper Colin Munro skied one off Jamie Overton.

Thornton made amends immediately when he cleaned up Munro (7) with the first ball of his next over.

The Strikers' English contingent of Ollie Pope and Overton fired with the bat to lift the visitors to a competitive total.

Overton hit hard and often in the latter overs in his unbeaten 45 off just 24 deliveries.

At 196cm, the allrounder has a long reach and immense power and he utilised both to put the hosts' bowlers off their length and crunch three sixes.

Pope (34 off 28), fresh from two half-centuries in the Test series against New Zealand, started with consecutive boundaries off rookie seamer Tom Whitney before holing out to McSweeney in the outfield.

Heat paceman Xavier Bartlett gave his side the perfect start by snaring D'Arcy Short (1) in the first over.

That brought former Gabba favourite Chris Lynn to the wicket and the ex-Brisbane champion opened his account with his 209th BBL six, a cracking flick over midwicket. Lynn (24) was well caught attempting his 210th at long on by Bartlett.

Impressive 22-year-old paceman Will Prestwidge (2-16) hit the pitch hard and picked up the key wickets of Pope and Lynn.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 2 2 0 0 0 0.456 0 4 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 2 2 0 0 0 0.427 0 4 3 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 2 1 1 0 0 0.528 0 2 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 2 0 0 0.169 0 2 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 1 1 0 0 0.073 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

