Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat: match preview

The undefeated Brisbane Heat travel west to face Perth Scorchers on Boxing Day

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 12, KFC BBL|14

Where: Perth Stadium, Perth

When: Thursday December 26. Bat flip at 5.30pm local (8.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15pm local (9.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Donovan Koch and Benjamin Treloar (field), Simon Lightbody (third), Ashlee Gibbons (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: To be announced

The Scorchers are yet to name their squad for Boxing Day where they will be looking to bounce back after two straight losses on the road.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c) (New Zealand), Tom Banton (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter (England) Ins: Spencer Johnson, Tom Banton. Outs: Jack Wildermuth, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney

Australian left-arm pace bowler Spencer Johnson returns from a toe injury that forced him out of the first two Heat matches and is line to play his first match of BBL|14.

English international Tom Banton has also been named after his hopes to play in their previous match against Adelaide Strikers were dashed by jet lag having only arriving from the UK the previous evening.

The top order bat is replacing fellow Englishman Tom Alsop while he recovers from a quad injury. Alsop is hoping to return for the Heat after Banton departs on January 6.

Allrounder Jack Wildermuth and local replacement players Tom Straker and Tom Whitney drop out of the Heat squad for the trip west.

Club news

Perth Scorchers

Brisbane Heat

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 144 2 Tim Seifert T Seifert 120 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 111 4 Jamie Overton J Overton 96 5 Sam Harper S Harper 95 6 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 90 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 84 8 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 80

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 7 2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 6 3 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 6 4 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 5 5 Jamie Overton J Overton 5 6 Henry Thornton H Thornton 5 7 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 5 8 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 4

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 9 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 5 4 James Bazley J Bazley 4 5 Alex Ross A Ross 4 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 4 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 4 8 Cameron Bancroft C Bancroft 3

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Perth Scorchers have won seven of their last eight BBL games against the Brisbane Heat and have won each of their last five meetings in Perth. Overall, they've won 65 per cent of all their 23 games against the Heat in the competition which is their second-best win rate against any opponent (76 per cent vs Melbourne Renegades).

Perth Scorchers have lost four of their last five BBL games including their last two. They haven't lost three straight games since a five-game losing run in 2020, while the Brisbane Heat have won their last four games a row in the competition.

Perth Scorchers have scored fewer than one run per ball during the Powerplay this BBL season, with a batting strike rate of 94.5 in this period – the lowest of any team. Only once in competition history has any team finished a season with a Powerplay strike rate below 100 (96.2 – Sydney Thunder in BBL|02).

Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers) has scored 705 runs at Perth Stadium in the BBL, over 100 more than any other player, and has scored 362 runs at an average of 90.5 across his last nine games at the venue.

(Perth Scorchers) has scored 705 runs at Perth Stadium in the BBL, over 100 more than any other player, and has scored 362 runs at an average of 90.5 across his last nine games at the venue. Jimmy Peirson (Brisbane Heat) has a batting strike rate of 192.9 from 14 balls faced against spin in BBL14, the highest strike rate of any player to face at least 10 spin deliveries this campaign. Only one of his last eight dismissals against the Perth Scorchers has been against spin (caught off Ashton Agar last season).

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 3 2 1 0 0 1.496 0 4 2 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 2 2 0 0 0 0.456 0 4 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 2 2 0 0 0 0.427 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0.191 0 2 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 2 0 0 0.169 0 2 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 1 1 0 0 0.073 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

