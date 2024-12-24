Scorchers skipper signs monster four-year extension

Ashton Turner commits to the future of the Perth Scorchers, extending his deal until the end of BBL|18

Perth Scorchers have fought off interest from rival clubs to sign captain Ashton Turner to a four-year contract extension understood to be worth close to $1 million.

The deal, announced on Christmas morning, keeps Turner at the Scorchers until at least 2029 and is currently the longest contract in the competition.

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) and batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades) also penned four-year extensions earlier this year but those deals are set to expire at the end of BBL|17.

Turner, a one-club player who will be 36 when his contract ends in BBL|18, is one of the most influential players and leaders in the Big Bash having led the Scorchers to back-to-back men's titles in BBL|11 and |12.

Cricket.com.au understands the 31-year-old attracted interest from other clubs but was always set on remaining in Perth where he is the games record holder (122) and leading run-scorer (2121).

"I'm very appreciative of the support and opportunities I've received from the Scorchers throughout my career and I'm looking forward to being part of the future of this club as well," Turner said in a statement announcing his four-year extension.

"I'm at the stage of my career where my priority is trying to win trophies, and I have little doubt Perth is the best place to do that.

"Our ability to keep our core group of players together has been integral to our success in the past and is very much our plan for the future.

"On top of that, I'm excited to help our promising crop of younger players reach their potential.

"We also have an incredible supporter base. Our members and fans are the envy of the country and the whole playing group feels incredibly privileged to play in front of big crowds at Optus Stadium each summer."

League contracting rules require all eight men's club to sign at least six 'marquee' players to deals worth more than $200,000 each season – of which Turner is one – putting his extension in the ballpark of $1m across its four-year lifespan.

While BBL salaries are traditionally closely guarded, clubs are limited to a total spend of $3m a season across their squad (up 36 per cent from BBL|12), with top international talent fetching as much as $420,000.

Turner's recommitment comes after the Scorchers secured speedster Lance Morris for another two seasons last week to keep him at the club until at least the end of BBL|16.

The BBL's powerhouse club are currently focused on setting their list up for the future with star 21-year-old allrounder Cooper Connolly also locked away until BBL|16.

Teenage pace sensation Mahli Beardman, allrounder Aaron Hardie and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis have deals until the end of next season, as does fast bowler Matt Kelly and Kiwi blaster Finn Allen.

Turner started the KFC BBL|14 season with scores of 37 not out and 39 but was dismissed for eight on Monday on a tricky Marvel Stadium pitch as the Scorchers went down by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

The Scorchers are 1-2 after three games this season and will be hoping to get their campaign back on track in a home Boxing Day blockbuster against the Heat that is on track to break the BBL attendance record at Perth Stadium for a home-and-away fixture (currently 42,226 v the Stars in last year's Boxing Day match).

The league is expecting upwards of 60,000 fans to flock to the BBL across the Boxing Day double-header with Sydney Sixers hosting Melbourne Stars prior to the Scorchers' clash with the Heat.

Average attendances across the competition are up almost 4000 on the same time last year (17,380 after nine games in BBL|14 compared to 13,637 in BBL|13), while TV audiences are up almost 30 per cent across both networks.

"Obviously at 1-2 it hasn't quite been the start we needed," Perth coach Adam Voges said after their loss to the Renegades.

"We've got a great opportunity Boxing Day … at the Furnace, which we're really looking forward to against the defending champions."

Turner is the eighth of 10 list spots the Scorchers are permitted to fill for next season prior to the completion of the current home-and-away campaign.

A new 10-day Player Movement Window will then kick in at 9am on the day after the BBL|14 Final where clubs will be able to trade or sign players from other clubs, as well as trading overseas draft positions.

Clubs will not be able to re-sign or extend contracts of their own players during that period.

A club may have up to 10 men's players on their BBL list prior to the Player Movement Window, and 12 at its completion, with the period to run from 9am (AEDT) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, to 5pm, Thursday, February 6.

