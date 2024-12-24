Australia's path to Champions Trophy begins with England

England are Australia's first Champions Trophy opponents in Pakistan in February but Pat Cummins' team could end playing the final in Dubai.

Australia will launch their bid for a third Champions Trophy success against England after the schedule for the tournament, which opens in Pakistan in less than two months, was agreed.

The old rivals meet on February 22 (8pm AEDT) in Lahore with Australia hoping to win their first match in the event since beating New Zealand in the 2009 final.

Pat Cummins' team will then meet South Africa in Rawalpindi on February 25 before rounding off their group stage back in Lahore against Afghanistan on February 28.

Should they reach the semi-finals they will play in Lahore unless their opponent is India, in which case the match will be in Dubai. The same stricture applies to the final on March 9 as all India's matches - including their blockbuster group match against Pakistan on February 23 - will be staged in Dubai.

This follows India, citing government advice, refusing to play in Pakistan, which was originally the sole host. India have not played in Pakistan since 2008. Five months later the Mumbai terror attacks, in which 175 people died, soured what had been improving relations between the countries.

The following year, in March 2009, the touring Sri Lankan team was attacked by militants in Pakistan. No team visited Pakistan again until Zimbabwe in 2015. In recent years both Australia and England have returned, but not India.

The 50-over Champions Trophy will be the first time Pakistan, who are holders having beaten India in the last final in London in 2017, have hosted a global event since 1996.

After lengthy negotiations it was agreed India will not have to play in Pakistan, while Pakistan will go to a neutral venue when India host the 2025 women's World Cup and co-hosts the 2026 men's T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka.

As compensation for not hosting India next month the ICC awarded the 2028 women's T20 World Cup to Pakistan.

Karachi is the other venue and both the semi-finals and final will have reserve days.

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi

20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi

22 Feb – Australia v England, Lahore

23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi

25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi

26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Lahore

27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore

1 Mar – South Africa v England, Karachi

2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai*

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Lahore**

9 Mar – Final - Lahore/Dubai***

All matches start at 1400 Pakistan Standard Time (2000 AEST)

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

*** If India qualify for the final it will be played in Dubai, otherwise it will be in Lahore