Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

cricket.com.au

Two top four sides meet at ENGIE Stadium with both searching for their third win of the season

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 16, KFC BBL|14

Where: ENGIE Stadium, Sydney

When: Monday, December 30. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports 

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Gerard Abood and Troy Penman (field), Mike Graham-Smith (third), David Taylor (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Hugh Weibgen

 

Ins: Hugh Weibgen. Outs: Tanveer Sangha (side strain)

The Thunder have made one change from their win over Melbourne Stars on Saturday with allrounder and Australia's U19 World Cup-winning captain Hugh Weibgen replacing Tanveer Sangha, who has sustained a minor side strain.

Jason Sangha's availability will be determined closer to the game as he works with the Thunder medical staff over the next 24 hours after leaving the field early with a bicep complaint in the previous game.

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

The Renegades have named an unchanged squad that won them their past two games against the Scorchers and Hurricanes.

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Stars on brink of elimination as Billings explodes for Thunder
Thunder star signs on ahead of 100th milestone

Melbourne Renegades

Renegades squeeze out Scorchers in low-scoring thriller
Hurricanes reduced to record-low total as Seifert stars for 'Gades

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
181
2 James Vince J Vince 154
3 Ben Duckett B Duckett 135
4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 132
5 Jamie Overton J Overton 126
6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 120
7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 119
8 Sam Billings S Billings 116
Full Table
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Tom Rogers T Rogers
7
2 Jamie Overton J Overton 7
3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 7
4 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 7
5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 6
6 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 6
7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 6
8 Henry Thornton H Thornton 5
Full Table
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
10
2 Jamie Overton J Overton 8
3 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6
4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6
5 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 5
6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 5
7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 5
8 Matt Short M Short 5
Full Table

Local knowledge 

Rapid stats

  • Sydney Thunder's Cameron Bancroft (1922) is 78 away from reaching 2000 runs in the KFC BBL and is also two away from 50 sixes in the competition.
  • Sydney Thunder international Sam Billings will make his 50th appearance in the Big Bash if selected against Melbourne Renegades, becoming the eighth overseas player to notch 50 matches in the competition.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 3 3 0 0 0 0.657 0 6
2 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 3 2 1 0 0 1.496 0 4
3 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.565 0 4
4 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 3 2 1 0 0 0.349 0 4
5 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 3 2 1 0 0 -0.27 0 4
6 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 2 1 0 0 -1.415 0 4
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 4 1 3 0 0 -0.013 0 2
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 5 0 5 0 0 -1.016 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

