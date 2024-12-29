Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

Two top four sides meet at ENGIE Stadium with both searching for their third win of the season

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 16, KFC BBL|14

Where: ENGIE Stadium, Sydney

When: Monday, December 30. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Gerard Abood and Troy Penman (field), Mike Graham-Smith (third), David Taylor (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Hugh Weibgen Ins: Hugh Weibgen. Outs: Tanveer Sangha (side strain)

The Thunder have made one change from their win over Melbourne Stars on Saturday with allrounder and Australia's U19 World Cup-winning captain Hugh Weibgen replacing Tanveer Sangha, who has sustained a minor side strain.

Jason Sangha's availability will be determined closer to the game as he works with the Thunder medical staff over the next 24 hours after leaving the field early with a bicep complaint in the previous game.

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

The Renegades have named an unchanged squad that won them their past two games against the Scorchers and Hurricanes.

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Melbourne Renegades

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 181 2 James Vince J Vince 154 3 Ben Duckett B Duckett 135 4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 132 5 Jamie Overton J Overton 126 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 120 7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 119 8 Sam Billings S Billings 116

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 7 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 7 4 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 7 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 6 6 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 6 7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 6 8 Henry Thornton H Thornton 5

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 10 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 3 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6 5 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 5 6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 5 7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 5 8 Matt Short M Short 5

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Thunder's Cameron Bancroft (1922) is 78 away from reaching 2000 runs in the KFC BBL and is also two away from 50 sixes in the competition.

(1922) is 78 away from reaching 2000 runs in the KFC BBL and is also two away from 50 sixes in the competition. Sydney Thunder international Sam Billings will make his 50th appearance in the Big Bash if selected against Melbourne Renegades, becoming the eighth overseas player to notch 50 matches in the competition.

KFC BBL|14 standings