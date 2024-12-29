Two top four sides meet at ENGIE Stadium with both searching for their third win of the season
Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades: match preview
Match facts
Who: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades
What: Match 16, KFC BBL|14
Where: ENGIE Stadium, Sydney
When: Monday, December 30. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT
How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here
Live scores: Match Centre
Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps
Officials: Gerard Abood and Troy Penman (field), Mike Graham-Smith (third), David Taylor (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)
Match squads
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Hugh Weibgen
Ins: Hugh Weibgen. Outs: Tanveer Sangha (side strain)
The Thunder have made one change from their win over Melbourne Stars on Saturday with allrounder and Australia's U19 World Cup-winning captain Hugh Weibgen replacing Tanveer Sangha, who has sustained a minor side strain.
Jason Sangha's availability will be determined closer to the game as he works with the Thunder medical staff over the next 24 hours after leaving the field early with a bicep complaint in the previous game.
Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa
The Renegades have named an unchanged squad that won them their past two games against the Scorchers and Hurricanes.
Club news
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
Get the latest
Top performers
Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|181
|2 James Vince J Vince
|154
|3 Ben Duckett B Duckett
|135
|4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis
|132
|5 Jamie Overton J Overton
|126
|6 Tim Seifert T Seifert
|120
|7 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|119
|8 Sam Billings S Billings
|116
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
|Player
|Total
|
1
Tom Rogers
T Rogers
|7
|2 Jamie Overton J Overton
|7
|3 Lloyd Pope L Pope
|7
|4 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff
|7
|5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis
|6
|6 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson
|6
|7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland
|6
|8 Henry Thornton H Thornton
|5
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|10
|2 Jamie Overton J Overton
|8
|3 Nick Hobson N Hobson
|6
|4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw
|6
|5 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell
|5
|6 Ben McDermott B McDermott
|5
|7 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|5
|8 Matt Short M Short
|5
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Sydney Thunder's Cameron Bancroft (1922) is 78 away from reaching 2000 runs in the KFC BBL and is also two away from 50 sixes in the competition.
- Sydney Thunder international Sam Billings will make his 50th appearance in the Big Bash if selected against Melbourne Renegades, becoming the eighth overseas player to notch 50 matches in the competition.
KFC BBL|14 standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.657
|0
|6
|2 Melbourne Renegades Men REN
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.496
|0
|4
|3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.565
|0
|4
|4 Sydney Thunder Men THU
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.349
|0
|4
|5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.27
|0
|4
|6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-1.415
|0
|4
|7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-0.013
|0
|2
|8 Melbourne Stars Men STA
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-1.016
|0
|0
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points