Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars: match preview

The Heat host the winless Melbourne Stars in the New Year's Bash at the Gabba

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 19, KFC BBL|14

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

When: Wednesday, January 1. Bat flip at 5.30pm local time (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15 local time (7.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Donovan Koch and Benjamin Treloar (field), Gregory Davidson (third), Stephen Dionysius (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Tom Banton, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth In: Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth. Out: Jimmy Peirson

Heat star quick Michael Neser has been included in the squad for the first time this season after suffering a hamstring injury prior to the tournament. A decision on whether he plays will be made at the bat flip.

Making way for Neser is wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson. Fast bowler Jack Wildermuth also comes into the 14-player squad.

English wicketkeeper Tom Banton is set to take the gloves in Peirson's absence.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee Ins: Dan Lawrence, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee. Outs: Tom Curran (calf), Beau Webster (Test squad), Doug Warren

English international Dan Lawrence comes into the Stars squad replacing allrounder Tom Curran who is set to be sidelined for at least two games after suffering a Grade 1 calf strain during training before the match against Sydney Thunder.

Mark Steketee comes into the squad as well as Tom Rogers who returns after recovering from a hip flexor injury.

Beau Webster misses due to duties with the Test team ahead of the fifth Test. Crafty off spinner Doug Warren also drops out.

Club news

Brisbane Heat

Melbourne Stars

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 181 2 James Vince J Vince 164 3 Josh Philippe J Philippe 148 4 Ben Duckett B Duckett 135 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 132 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 129 7 David Warner D Warner 129 8 Sam Billings S Billings 126

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 8 3 Wes Agar W Agar 7 4 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 7 6 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 7 7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 7 8 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 6

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 10 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 3 Laurie Evans L Evans 6 4 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6 5 Josh Philippe J Philippe 6 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6 7 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 5 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 5

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

The Brisbane Heat have won their last four BBL games against the Melbourne Stars which is more than they had won across their previous eight meetings (W3 L5); indeed, their only longer winning run against the Stars was a five-game stretch from 2014 to 2018.

The Melbourne Stars have lost their last seven consecutive games in the BBL and an eighth straight loss would equal their longest losing streak in the competition (L8 from Jan 2017 to Jan 2018).

The Brisbane Heat have won their last two BBL games on New Year’s Day, while the Melbourne Stars have won two of their three games on January 1st; though, this will be the first time they these teams have met on the first day of the year.

The Brisbane Heat have conceded one boundary for every 8.7 deliveries in the powerplay this BBL season, the least frequently of any team and 2.7 balls fewer than any other team in the competition (Perth Scorchers – 6.0).

Ben Duckett (Melbourne Stars) has scored 26 runs from sweep shots (incl. reverse sweeps) this BBL season, six more than any other player in the competition and more than three times as many as any Brisbane Heat player.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 4 0 0 0 0.981 0 8 2 Sydney Thunder Men THU 4 3 1 0 0 0.361 0 6 3 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 4 2 2 0 0 0.984 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.565 0 4 5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 2 2 0 0 -0.664 0 4 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 2 1 0 0 -1.415 0 4 7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 4 1 3 0 0 -0.013 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 5 0 5 0 0 -1.016 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

