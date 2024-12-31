Head and Sutherland on ICC Player of the Year shortlists

Australia stars Travis Head and Annabel Sutherland have been nominated for the International Cricket Council's player of the year awards.

Head, who has stood out with his aggressive counter-attacking batting in both Test and T20 formats, is on a four-man shortlist alongside England batters Joe Root and Harry Brook, and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The top-ranked Men's T20 international batter, Head will be aiming to go one better than his nomination in the same category last year, after hitting almost 1,400 runs across all formats with trademark flair.

Travis Head in 2024 Tests: 9 | 608 runs at 40.53 | SR: 85.39 | 100s: 3 | HS: 152 ODIs: 5 | 252 runs at 63.00 | SR: 120.00 | 100s: 1 | HS: 154no T20Is: 15 | 539 runs at 38.50 | SR: 178.47 | 50s: 4 | HS: 80

Bumrah has been superb with his seam bowling this year and produced another near unplayable spell when he took 5-57 in the fourth Test against Australia, which finished with a dramatic victory for the Australians.

Sutherland is up against South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt, Sri Lanka's all-formats captain Chamari Athapaththu and fellow allrounder Amelia Kerr, of New Zealand.

Sutherland, 23, was outstanding throughout a breakthrough year, hitting the fastest ever double-century in women's Tests against South Africa in February and earning player of the series accolades in notable victories over India and New Zealand at the latter end of the year.

Annabel Sutherland in 2024 Tests: 1 | 210 runs at 210 | 100s: 1 | HS: 210 | 5 wkts at 6.00 | BBI: 3-19 ODIs: 12 | 369 runs at 52.71 | SR: 100.27 | 100s: 2 | HS: 110 | 13 wkts at 17.69 | Econ: 4.19 | SR: 25.3 | BB: 4-39 T20Is: 17 | 36 runs at 9.00 | SR: 128.57 | HS: 12 | 19 wkts at 16.36 | Econ: 5.57 | SR: 17.6 | BB: 3-21

The winners will be announced at the end of January.