Rain washes out Sixers-Heat clash

The contest between the ladder-leading Sydney Sixers and defending champions Brisbane Heat in Coffs Harbour was abandoned without a ball being bowled

Rain was the only winner as the BBL clash in Coffs Harbour between the top-of-the-table Sydney Sixers and defending champions Brisbane Heat was washed out without any play.

The game at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium was abandoned just over an hour after it was scheduled to start.

The point apiece for the no result put the Sixers three points ahead of the second-placed Perth Scorchers, who were scheduled to play Sydney Thunder later on Friday.

The Heat, who beat the Sixers in last season's final, but had already lost to them in Brisbane last week, moved up to fifth with their point.

Not the news we wanted to bring you ☹️



Tonight's #BBL14 fixture between the Sixers and Heat in Coffs Harbour has been abandoned due to rain. pic.twitter.com/OCLyBRQoCd — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2025

At one stage it appeared to have almost ceased, but it intensified and forced the abandonment of the game to the disappointment of the several thousand fans who arrived at the ground.

Paceman Michael Neser had been scheduled to make his comeback from a hamstring injury suffered almost two months ago while playing for Australia A.

Brisbane had also named wicketkeeper Tom Alsop in their squad, with the England Lions representative poised to make his season debut.

The Heat, who had lost three straight before Friday's washout will next play the Thunder in Brisbane on Monday. The Sixers, who suffered their first loss in their last start after winning their first four, face Melbourne Stars at the MCG next Thursday.

KFC BBL|14 standings