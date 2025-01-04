Neser's 'handy' boost as Heat eye late season charge

Star allrounder set to return from a serious hamstring injury in Brisbane's crucial clash with Sydney Thunder

Michael Neser has declared he is back to "100 per cent and ready to go" to help Brisbane Heat's late season charge towards KFC BBL|14 finals.

The reigning champions currently sit fifth with two wins from their opening six matches, which Neser has missed as he recovered from a left hamstring tear that he suffered bowling for Australia A in November.

The star allrounder revealed he was set to make his comeback in last night's washout with the table-topping Sydney Sixers in Coffs Harbour, where the two sides split the points one each.

While appreciative of the "handy" extra couple of days to get his body in tip-top shape following his second hamstring injury of the summer, he's also rueing the team's missed opportunity for a desperately needed extra point.

"It's frustrating because we need the points," Neser said after Friday's match was abandoned.

"Obviously, we're coming off three losses and to get a win and start the momentum in the back end (of the season) was going to be handy, but we can't control the weather.

"It actually gives me another chance to get another bowling session under belt and feel even fitter, even though I feel 100 per cent and ready to go.

"But it'll give me that extra time to sharpen up my skills and work on a couple of things going into that important game on the 6th."

Unlike their championship-winning campaign last season where they used the same six bowlers, the Heat have needed to dip into their pace reserves in BBL|14 with Neser injured and left-armer Spencer Johnson on the sidelines for the first two games with a toe complaint.

Xavier Bartlett – the competition's leading wicket-taker last season – has again been exceptional stepping up to lead the attack with nice wickets at an economy of 7.46 this season, with Johnson also impressive with five scalps at an economy of 6.66 in the three matches since his return.

But draft pick Paul Walter has struggled for impact with the ball so far this season, with the towering Englishman currently conceding more than 10 runs an over for his two wickets in BBL|14.

Spinners Matthew Kuhnemann (8.44) and Mitch Swepson (7.64) also haven't been able to control the scoring rate as effectively as BBL|13 where they operated with economy rates of 6.56 and 6.99 respectively.

With just one point separating third to fifth and Neser's return imminent, the Heat are still right in the hunt for back-to-back titles with four games remaining, but they'll face a red-hot Sydney Thunder side in their next match after they knocked off Perth Scorchers in the west despite losing two players (Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams) mid-game to concussion.

That match against the Thunder on Monday will mark Neser's 100th in the Big Bash, which is another silver lining of last night's washout with the 34-year-old able to now celebrate the milestone at home in Brisbane.

"Every game is tough, the calibre of players we come up against in every team is international standard," Neser said.

"Every game is taken with the same amount of importance leading into it.

"Dave (Warner) is coming off a good knock so he's going to definitely be a tricky one to bowl to.

"We'll have our plans, and hopefully they come off."

