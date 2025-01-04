Thunder pair to be released from hospital after nasty clash

Cameron Bancroft is set to be sidelined for an extended period while Daniel Sams' return will be assessed following an on-field clash that left both players concussed

Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams are set to be discharged from the hospital after their horror collision in Friday evening's game against the Perth Scorchers, Thunder General Manger Trent Copeland has revealed.

Bancroft's BBL season is over after the Sydney Thunder opener suffered a broken shoulder in addition to sustaining a concussion.

Sams, however, has been cleared of any fractures and his return to play will be assessed as per Cricket Australia guidelines, a Cricket NSW statement confirmed.

Bancroft and Sams went through CT scans in a Perth hospital, where they were taken to following their sickening clash in the field during the Thunder's last-ball win over the Scorchers.

Bancroft has also been left to nurse a broken nose out of the incident, with a shadow now hanging over the rest of his domestic summer.

Copeland said the injured pair were in "good spirits".

"The reports that have come back from the CT scan have been pretty clear, so a really thorough medical process," he informed the media in Sydney.

"Both players sustained a concussion injury and that requires under the Cricket Australia protocols a 12-day stand down period to make sure they progress (and) are monitored.

"The good news is that both players are going to be discharged from the hospital today."

Update on Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft pic.twitter.com/xZ57hymRY1 — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 4, 2025

Earlier, Copeland had thanked the medical staff in Perth for their services overnight.

"The Perth Scorchers and the medical staff on ground and the hospital staff were incredible all through the night. Big thanks from me and the Thunder and both players and their families," he said on Channel 7.

"Two incredibly tough individuals as well. Talk to anyone about Cameron Bancroft and how he plays the game and what he is made of. He is tough stuff. Bangers was watching the game last night and watched every ball right to the conclusion."

The horrors of the clash came as another remarkable story emerged, with Oliver Davies rushing from the hotel to act as a concussion sub.

Still feeling unwell, Davies scored three off eight balls but the Thunder went on to chase down Perth's 4-177 from the final ball of the match.

The win lifted the Thunder to second on the BBL ladder with a game in hand, after winning only one game all of last season.

But the club are likely to count the costs of Friday night for some time.

Bancroft's injury caps a horror summer for the West Australian, who began it in contention for a Test spot before his form dropped at the worst possible moment.

The Thunder will briefly get Sam Konstas back after the Sydney Test, but will likely enter the finals without him or Bancroft if Konstas is picked for the Sri Lanka tour.

Sams is also one of the Thunder's most important players given his strike with the ball and ability to hit hard late.

The allrounder will miss at least the next four games for the Thunder, with any return date to depend on how he recovers from his concussion.

For now, the Thunder are at least confident he suffered no further serious injuries, after laying prone on the Optus Stadium turf and needing to be taken off in a medicab.

Play was stopped for five minutes following the collision, with Sams treated by medical staff and an ambulance crew on the field.

KFC BBL|14 standings