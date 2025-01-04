Rickelton scores 259 in stunning knock to lift South Africa

Ryan Rickelton has posted the joint seventh-highest score by a South African in Tests with 259 as his side ran up a huge 615 before reducing Pakistan to 3-64 at the close of day two in the second Test at Newlands.

With in-form opener Saim Ayub out of the game due to an ankle fracture sustained in the field on day one, Pakistan are also a batter light and, effectively, four wickets down as they still trail by 551 runs.

Babar Azam is 31 not out and will resume on Sunday's third morning with Mohammad Rizwan on nine as Pakistan attempt to make inroads into their huge deficit.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada (2-9) took two of the three wickets to fall on Saturday, having visiting captain Shan Masood (2) and Saud Shakeel (0) both caught at first slip by David Bedingham.

Tall seamer Marco Jansen forced Kamran Ghulam (12) to chop the ball on to his own stumps.

Still, the day belonged to Rickelton, who posted his highest first-class score in a 10-hour, 343-ball stay at the wicket that contained 29 fours and three sixes.

He put on a partnership of 235 with captain Temba Bavuma (106) on the first day and 148 with Kyle Verreynne (100) as the South African batters made hay in the sweltering conditions in Cape Town.

Having been elevated to open the innings due to an injury to Tony de Zorzi, Rickelton was finally dismissed when he attempted a tired swipe at seamer Mir Hamza and skied a catch to Mohammad Abbas at mid-on.

The tourists removed Bedingham for five early in the day as he became one of wicketkeeper Rizwan's six victims in the innings, this time off the bowling of Abbas (3-94) with a poor shot outside off-stump.

That brought Verreynne to the wicket and he unleashed his full array of strokes on the tiring visitors, reaching his fourth Test century from 144 balls with five sixes before he was caught by Aamer Jamal on the midwicket boundary off spinner Salman Agha (3-148).

Jansen hit a breezy 62 from 54 balls and Keshav Maharaj got 40 from 35 as the home side looked for quick runs at the end of their innings.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June's World Test Championship final at Lord's, with Australia favourites to be their opponents, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first Test by two wickets in Pretoria.