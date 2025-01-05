Retired Christian answers injury-hit Thunder's SOS

Champion allrounder Dan Christian has answered the injury-hit Sydney Thunder's SOS and is poised to resurrect his Big Bash career in KFC BBL|14.

Christian, 41, has made himself available as a replacement player for the Thunder's charge towards finals after the club lost Cameron Bancroft (broken nose and fractured shoulder) and Daniel Sams (concussion) following a sickening collision in their previous match.

With Nic Maddinson (finger) already ruled out for the season and Jason Sangha (bicep), Nathan McAndrew (shoulder) and Tanveer Sangha (side strain) also sidelined, the Thunder have been forced to look to their coaching staff to bolster their roster.

Christian has been serving as an assistant coach at the Thunder for the past two seasons after calling time on a decorated top-level playing career following the Sydney Sixers' BBL|12 campaign.

But the prolific championship-winning allrounder – who has been part of nine T20 titles during his career – flagged an interest in a Big Bash return last November after starring for Australia at a Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

Christian has also performed strongly in NSW Premier Cricket this summer and has featured in Legends T20 tournaments since his retirement.

The right-hander has played three matches for club side University of NSW, slamming scores of 130, 72 and 68, while also collecting seven wickets at 12 in three matches.

Christian's most recent Big Bash appearance was the BBL|12 Challenger final at the SCG against Brisbane Heat and he could face the same opponent on Monday night at the Gabba after being named in the Thunder's 14-player squad.

"I'm fully committed to my coaching role with the team and have really enjoyed working with the squad we have here at Sydney Thunder for BBL|14," Christian said today.

"I made the decision during the off-season that a return to the BBL or any other T20 leagues was never entirely off the table for me.

"I've been playing NSW Premier Cricket with UNSW Cricket Club and training hard. The body feels great, and I wanted to ensure I was prepared if an opportunity arose.

"The incident with Cam Bancroft and Dan Sams was extremely unfortunate, but I'm really grateful for the opportunity it's presented.

"I wish them all the best with their recoveries and hope they'll be back on the park soon."

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland acknowledged that while the club had hoped to have their original squad available throughout the tournament, injuries were an inevitable part of professional sport and adaptability was key.

"We're very fortunate to have Dan already within the club. He's a legend of the BBL and we've got no doubt he's still up to the level. We can't wait to see him jump back into this environment and make an impact," Copeland said.

"This season, our team has demonstrated tremendous character in every performance, and tomorrow night’s match against the Heat will be no exception."

Copeland previously said Bancroft would most likely miss the rest of the BBL|14 campaign after fracturing his right scapula and nose, while Sams will miss at least four matches due to Cricket Australia concussion protocols.

While not named in the squad to face the Heat, the Thunder will be boosted by the return of teenage Test opener Sam Konstas in coming days following Australia's 3-1 triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series on Sunday.

Konstas' Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Hugh Weibgen has also officially been added to the Thunder squad for their clash with the Heat after being summoned from the reserves as a mid-match concussion substitute during their win over the Scorchers.

Weibgen – who made his BBL debut when he was subbed into the contest – was at the crease when winning runs were scored and smashed the final ball of the penultimate over high over midwicket for six to reduce the equation to 15 from six.

The Thunder enter their clash with the Heat second in the BBL|14 standings behind Sixers after winning their past three matches.

