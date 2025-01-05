InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder: match preview

Jack Paynter
Jack Paynter

The Thunder are on a three-game winning streak as they head to Brisbane to take on the reigning champions

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 25, KFC BBL|14

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

When: Monday, January 6. Bat flip at 5:30pm local (6:30pm AEDT), first ball at 6:15pm local (7:15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports 

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Andrew Crozier and Eloise Sheridan (field), Donovan Koch (third), Riki Wessels (fourth) David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (New Zealand) (c), Tom Alsop (England) (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Paul Walter (England), Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood

 

Ins: Jack Wildermuth

Allrounder Jack Wildermuth has been included in the Heat squad in the only addition to the group that travelled to Coffs Harbour for the washed-out game against the Sydney Sixers on Friday.

English draft pick Tom Alsop is set to make his BBL debut while allrounder Michael Neser is also aiming to play his first match of the season after recovering from a hamstring tendon injury.

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matthew Gilkes, Toby Gray, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Hugh Weibgen

 

Ins: Dan Christian, Hugh Weibgen. Outs: Cameron Bancroft (fractured shoulder and nose), Daniel Sams (concussion)

The Thunder have brought in assistant coach Dan Christian and 20-year-old allrounder Hugh Weibgen as injury replacements to face the Heat. Christian, who has been serving as Thunder's assistant coach since his retirement two seasons ago, answered a late call-up to bolster the team amid a mounting injury toll.

Weibgen was brought in as a concussion substitute against the Scorchers and played a pivotal role in Thunder's run successful run chase.

With Tanveer Sangha (side strain), Jason Sangha (bicep), Daniel Sams (concussion), Cameron Bancroft (broken nose and fractured shoulder), and Sam Konstas (Australian Test duties) unavailable, the club was forced to make changes to their roster.

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland acknowledged that while the club had hoped to have their original squad available throughout the tournament, injuries were an inevitable part of professional sport and adaptability was key. 

"We're very fortunate to have Dan already within the club. He's a legend of the BBL and we've got no doubt he's still up to the level. We can't wait to see him jump back into this environment and make an impact," Copeland said.

Club news

Brisbane Heat

Neser's 'handy' boost as Heat eye late season charge
Rain washes out Sixers-Heat clash
Maxwell's miracle catch helps Stars open BBL|14 account

Sydney Thunder

Thunder pair to be released from hospital after nasty clash
Warner lauds Thunder response after 'difficult' moment
Thunder overcome Bancroft-Sams nasty collision to win thriller

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
272
2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 242
3 Ben Duckett B Duckett 202
4 Mitchell Owen M Owen 189
5 Chris Lynn C Lynn 183
6 David Warner D Warner 178
7 James Vince J Vince 175
8 Alex Ross A Ross 158
Full Table
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Tom Rogers T Rogers
11
2 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11
3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11
4 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10
5 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 10
6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 9
7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9
8 Chris Green C Green 8
Full Table
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
14
2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 10
3 Finn Allen F Allen 9
4 Josh Brown J Brown 9
5 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9
6 Jamie Overton J Overton 9
7 Max Bryant M Bryant 8
8 Tim David T David 8
Full Table

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

  • Brisbane Heat have won their last three straight BBL games against the Sydney Thunder after losing four in a row against them prior to that frame.
  • Brisbane Heat have lost their last two BBL games at the Gabba after losing only one of their previous 10 games at the venue, while the Sydney Thunder have won four of their last five games in the competition including their last three in a row.
  • No team has dropped fewer catches than the Brisbane Heat (4) this BBL season, less than half that of the Sydney Thunder (10); in fact, the Heat have finished four of their last seven games without dropping a catch.
  • Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) is on an eight-game streak of taking wickets at the Gabba in the BBL, taking 17 wickets across that stretch including figures of 4-10 against the Melbourne Stars on New Year’s Day 2025; he also took 3-29 in his last innings against the Sydney Thunder at the venue.
  • David Warner has a batting average of 39.9 from all his 15 innings for the Sydney Thunder, the highest of any batter for the Thunder in BBL history; he scored 36 runs from 20 deliveries in his only previous innings against the Brisbane Heat, including five boundaries.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 4 1 0 1 0.228 0 9
2 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 5 4 1 0 0 0.309 0 8
3 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 5 4 1 0 0 -0.154 0 8
4 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 6 3 3 0 0 0.785 0 6
5 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 6 2 3 0 1 -0.727 0 5
6 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 6 2 4 0 0 0.413 0 4
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 5 0 0 -0.299 0 4
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.531 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News